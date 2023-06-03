Darley is the last unbeaten BFNL side standing, while Sebastopol bounced back from a disappointing round seven in style.
Wrap up the weekend's BFNL action here.
Melton's 16-game winning streak at MacPherson Park is no more after Darley's 11-point triumph against the Bloods in a top-of-the-table blockbuster.
The match of the round lived up to its hype, with the round eight affair featuring a plethora of lead changes and the game still up for the taking in the final minutes.
It was an all-around team performance by the Devils as Billy Myers (three goals) earned best-on-ground honours.
Melton kept a close eye on Brett Bewley, but Darley proved it can be dangerous in many other ways as all players stood up to fill the void.
Darley now moves to a league-best 7-0 win-loss record, made all the more impressive by the fact Dan Jordan's side is yet to play a home game.
Darley 11.10 (76) d Melton 8.17 (65)
Jason Williams finally has his first win as Bacchus Marsh coach after a hard-fought victory against a disappointing Lakers outfit on Saturday.
Both sides came into the contest hoping for crucial wins and the expected 50-50 contest was just that as neither team could be separated at half time.
It was not until the fourth quarter when Williams' side escaped, with Lake Wendouree up for the fight until the final break.
Despite boasting four more scoring shots in the final term the Lakers failed to snatch back the lead as two fourth quarter goals was enough for the Cobras to hold on for a drought-breaking win.
Jake Owen booted four goals for Bacchus Marsh, which had seven individual goal kickers.
Bacchus Marsh 10.8 (68) d Lake Wendouree 8.10 (58)
North Ballarat received the percentage booster it so desperately required on Saturday, thumping the winless Panthers by 192 points at Mars Stadium.
A second 200-plus point defeat for the Panthers looked bound to happen as Jamie Quick (eight goals) and Jack Riding (seven goals) enjoyed big days out in round eight.
The win - and crucial percentage boost - sees North Ballarat leapfrog Sunbury into the top four and take a three-game winning streak into the King's Birthday break.
North Ballarat 29.32 (206) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
Both Sebastopol and East Point were looking to bounce back and send a message following underwhelming results in round seven, but it was the Burra who prevailed on Saturday with a strong performance against the Roos.
Tony Lockyer copped a big knock but played out the game for Sebastopol to end with an equal-game-high three-goal haul.
The Burra steadily broke away throughout the Marty Busch contest en route to a 34-point win.
It was a strong, and much-needed, response from the 30-point defeat to North Ballarat in round eight, while East Point suddenly finds itself heading into the break on a three-game losing streak.
The Roos remain one game outside the top six as their 3-1 start to the season now becomes 3-4.
Sebastopol 15.9 (99) d East Point 9.11 (65)
At half time against Redan, Sunbury found itself in an eerily similar situation to last week's Bacchus Marsh clash, but once again Travis Hodgson's side dug deep and found a way to claim the four points.
Jake Sutton proved the difference, as he did last week, with a third-consecutive four-goal outing alongside Leigh Brennan who also added four majors of his own.
Sunbury broke away in the third term with a six goal to one quarter to enjoy a 30-point turnaround and wrap the game up by the final break.
Hodgson's side has almost become third-term specialists, with his Lions putting together game-winning third quarters against North Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and now Redan to improve to a 5-2 record.
Sunbury now puts a one-game gap between itself and Redan to sit fifth on the ladder, equal with North Ballarat and Sebastopol on 20 points.
Sunbury 13.12 (90) d Redan 9.9 (63)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
