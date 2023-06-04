Darley is the last unbeaten BFNL side standing, while Sebastopol bounced back from a disappointing round seven in style.
Hear what the BFNL coaches had to say following round eight.
Melton's 16-game winning streak at home is no more as Darley announced itself as Ballarat Football Netball League premiership favourites with an 11-point victory on Saturday.
The match of the round lived up to its hype, with the round eight affair featuring a plethora of lead changes and the game still up for the taking in the final minutes.
In the end, it was Dan Jordan's Devils that left Melton with four points and top spot on the ladder.
"It was a good contest, Melton is a really good side but we probably just got the chocolates in the end," Jordan said.
"Melton will bounce back and be right up there for the rest of the year."
The Bloods booted three goals in the opening five minutes of the third quarter and looked poised for a trademark 'Bloods Blitz' before the Devils settled and wrestled back momentum.
"We knew Melton was going to have a big third quarter, they've sort of done that every win this season," Jordan said.
"We thought we could overrun them if we were within 15 to 20 points at three quarter time."
The Devils trimmed the margin to just five points at the last break before running over Melton in the final term to enjoy a seventh-consecutive victory on the road.
"The fact that we have to play away to start our season hasn't even been spoken about," Jordan said.
"Previously at this club, there was always a mentality about road trips and playing away.
"I think the boys are showing that it doesn't matter who we play or where we play we will always execute our game plan."
The King's Birthday break comes at a good time for the Devils as Luther Baker (hamstring) and three-goal hero Billy Myers (ankle) both suffered blows in the statement-making win.
Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms remained full of confidence in his squad despite suffering his first defeat of the season.
"I thought we were probably the better side on Saturday, we just didn't take our opportunities when we had them," Tymms said.
"To Darley's credit they took their chances in front of goal and made sure they kicked them."
Melton went into the round eight clash without its skipper Jack Walker (concussion) and Lachlan Watkins (chest), before losing some key players throughout the clash.
The Bloods play just one game over the next month with a scheduled bye following the King's Birthday break ahead of the inter-league bye.
Darley 3.0 6.5 8.8 11.10 (76)
Melton 3.7 5.7 8.13 8.17 (65)
GOALS - Darley: W.Johnson 3, B.Myers 3, R.Matricardi 2, D.Bishop 1, D.Matricardi 1, A.Azzopardi 1; Melton: R.Carter 2, B.Kight 2, K.Borg 1, B.Archard 1, B.Sullivan 1, L.Carter 1
BEST - Darley: B.Myers, M.Brett, B.Sullivan, S.Page, A.Azzopardi, A.Azzopardi; Melton: B.Souter, B.Archard, L.Walker, J.Cotter, B.Kight, J.O'Brien
Jason Williams finally has his first Ballarat Football Netball League win as Bacchus Marsh recorded a hard-fought 10-point victory against Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
Both sides came into the contest hoping for crucial wins and the expected 50-50 contest was just that as neither team could be separated at half time.
"It felt like Lake Wendouree built themselves up for Saturday's clash," Williams said.
"They were really good in the contest and their effort to get to loose balls was extremely good.
"When we were challenged our boys' effort was better and that was the difference in the game.
"We won a game without playing as good as we had been playing the weeks before but our boys just managed to dig deep."
It was not until the fourth quarter when Williams' side escaped, with Lake Wendouree up for the fight until the final break.
Despite boasting four more scoring shots in the final term the Lakers failed to snatch back the lead as two fourth quarter goals was enough for the Cobras to hold on for a drought-breaking win.
"They (Bacchus Marsh players) deserved to win on Saturday not because of this week alone but based on showing up since round one and getting better every week," Williams said.
"Last week in the first half against Sunbury we probably played the best footy we've played all year and we didn't even get near that level on Saturday."
Jake Owen booted four goals for Bacchus Marsh, which boasted seven individual goal kickers.
Williams said there were too many players celebrating their first win to be put in the middle of the circle for the song post-game as his side heads into the King's Birthday break on a high.
Bacchus Marsh 4.1 5.3 8.8 10.8 (68)
Lake Wendouree 3.3 5.3 8.4 8.10 (58)
GOALS - Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen 4, B.Kerney 1, A.Porter 1, J.McCreery 1, C.Smith 1, E.Davis 1, T.Shea 1; Lake Wendouree: F.Loader 2, B.Thompson 1, J.O'Connell 1, T.Collins 1, E.Preston 1, R.O'Keefe 1
BEST - Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen, A.Porter, J.Parente, C.Smith, X.Jenks, R.Mcnay; Lake Wendouree: J.O'Connell, E.Preston, R.O'keefe, T.Collins, A.Gove, C.Helyar
North Ballarat received the percentage booster it so desperately required on Saturday, thumping the winless Panthers by 192 points at Mars Stadium.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney said it was a very disclipined performance from his on-the-rise side.
"It's all relative of course, Melton South are a developing club and they haven't got the same personnel as other clubs have," McCartney said.
"But you can only worry about your own players and with a minute to go our boys were still chasing and tackling which is all you can ever ask for as a coach."
A second 200-plus point defeat for the Panthers looked bound to happen as Jamie Quick (eight goals) and Jack Riding (seven goals) enjoyed big days out in round eight.
"Jamie has had a really good two weeks," McCartney said.
"We've just been working with him to add some extra things to his game so he's not just a goal kicker instead he's an all-around footballer."
The win - and crucial percentage boost - sees North Ballarat leapfrog Sunbury into the top four and take a three-game winning streak into the King's Birthday break.
North Ballarat 8.8 17.14 24.21 29.32 (206)
Melton South 1.0 1.1 2.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - North Ballarat: J.Quick 8, J.Riding 7, A.Soloman 3, H.Loader 2, E.Lamb 2, C.McCallum 2, M.Faulkner 2, R.Polkinghorne 1, W.Quinlan 1, J.Duffy 1; Melton South: A.Rielly 1
BEST - North Ballarat: J.Quick, R.Polkinghorne, J.Riding, I.Lovison, C.Mccallum, M.Faulkner; Melton South: Not provided
Sebastopol and East Point both came into round eight following disappointing performances last time out.
The Burra fell to North Ballarat by 30 points while the Roos let one slip against reigning premiers Melton at home.
It was Sebastopol which came out on top at Marty Busch Reserve on Saturday, enjoying a 34-point win as Michael Columbro's side recaptured its early-season form.
"We set ourselves the goal of bouncing back from our performance against North Ballarat and put together a real team performance," Columbro said.
"Everyone stepped up and played their role when they needed to. We were able limit momentum from East Point quite well.
"To East's credit they stuck at it but we were able to grind them away."
It was a strong and much-needed response from the Burra, while East Point suddenly finds itself heading into the break on a three-game losing streak.
"We were able to manage the game really well," Columbro said.
"I felt as though we were in control for longer periods at a time and our ability to keep working was more superior on the day for four quarters."
Columbro was full of praise for Riley O'Keefe and Ben Hutt post-game, but noted the midfield did a lot of "heavy lifting" and helped put his side in a healthy position throughout the contest.
The win was made even more impressive as Lachlan Cassidy (hamstring) and James Keeble (illness) did not feature.
Columbro said the pair will be good to go for round nine.
Sebastopol 2.3 6.7 9.8 15.9 (99)
East Point 1.5 4.7 6.8 9.11 (65)
GOALS - Sebastopol: T.Lockyer 3, C.O'Shea 2, L.Stow 2, J.Hill 2, D.Widgery 1, R.Birthisel 1, A.Kirby 1, L.Latch 1, L.Kiel 1, T.Hutt 1; East Point: J.Merrett 3, J.Johnston 2, B.McDougall 1, L.Canny 1, M.Walsh 1, M.Johnston 1
BEST - Sebastopol: B.Hutt, R.O'Keefe, L.Kiel, A.Kirby, B.Medwell, L.Latch; East Point: J.Johnston, M.Johnston, J.Van Meel, L.Howard, J.Dodd, H.Ganley
At half time against Redan, Sunbury found itself in an eerily similar situation to last week's Bacchus Marsh clash, but once again Travis Hodgson's side dug deep and found a way to claim the four points.
"I thought Redan were pretty brave on Saturday, they kicked through us a little bit in the first quarter," Hodgson said.
"We wasted a lot of early opportunities and Redan got on top in the second quarter but just before half time we kicked three goals in five minutes to get back within a kick."
Jake Sutton proved the difference, as he did last week, with a third-consecutive four-goal outing alongside Leigh Brennan who also added four majors of his own.
Sunbury broke away in the third term with a six goal to one quarter to enjoy a 30-point turnaround and wrap the game up by the final break.
Hodgson's side has almost become third-term specialists, with his Lions putting together game-winning third quarters against North Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and now Redan to improve to a 5-2 record.
"It started to open up just before half time then after half time it was basically all us really," Hodgson said.
"It is nice to know that we can come out after half time and play some nice footy but we certainly don't want to rely on it."
Sunbury now puts a one-game gap between itself and Redan to sit fifth on the ladder, equal with North Ballarat and Sebastopol on 20 points.
Redan coach Gary Learmonth said his side played some great football in the first half but structurally lost their way after half time.
"We're disappointed but there's still a lot of positives to take out of it," Learmonth said.
Nicholas Barker's first game since round four was cut short following another hamstring injury.
Sunbury 1.5 5.6 11.7 13.12 (90)
Redan 3.3 6.5 7.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Sunbury: J.Sutton 4, L.Brennan 4, J.Guthrie 2, B.Caldone 1, J.Garisto 1, H.Minton-Connell 1; Redan: M.Boyer 3, G.Bell 3, W.Madden 2
BEST - Sunbury: R.Miller, H.Minton-Connell, C.Mobilio, P.Scanlon, J.Bygate, R.Karpany; Redan: D.Bond, M.Boyer, G.Bell, D.Phillips, H.Lawson, P.Fitzgibbon
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
