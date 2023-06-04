The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Darley has eyes on bigger prize | R8 review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jordan's Devils are the last unbeaten BFNL side. Picture by Adam Trafford
Dan Jordan's Devils are the last unbeaten BFNL side. Picture by Adam Trafford

Darley is the last unbeaten BFNL side standing, while Sebastopol bounced back from a disappointing round seven in style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.