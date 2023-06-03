BOTH the Ballarat Miners men and women have gone down in Saturday night's matches to Sandringham, in disappointing results to kick off a big double-header weekend.
However, both will be confident of rebounding on Sunday up against Melbourne Tigers, teams they have both beaten this season.
The men never really got their game going all night, despite only trailing by four points at the main break.
At a couple of occasions the Miners did take the lead in the third quarter, but they never led by more than a point and as soon as they did, the Sabres lifted a gear and got away again.
The Sabres got out to a 16-point lead early in the last quarter and while Ballarat reduced the margin to under 10, a couple of costly decisions against the home side, which earned the ire of the home crowd, eventually snuffed out any late comeback.
Coach Luke Sunderland was philosophical after the game, rather than disappointed with the result.
"This is a team chock full of NBL quality players, I thought we stuck at it," he said. "This, I think, is a team that can go all the way or at least push for a grand final.
"Ideally we wanted to come into this weekend and get a 2-0 result, 1-1 the fallback always, but we've got to focus on tomorrow now."
For the women though, it was a hard task to find a positive after they fell away badly in the second half to lose by 23 points.
Whatever transpired at half-time will need to be dissected in the next 12 hours before the Tigers match, because it was a completely different that came out in the second half.
The Miners trailed by just four points at the break, but could only manage 14 points in the second half to lose badly.
While there has been bigger margins this season, this, on the back of a month of good performances, including last weekend's memorable win was hard to fathom.
Coach Rob Baker couldn't hide his disappointment with the result, calling it the "worst performance of the season" and putting it firmly on his players to be the ones to lift the team in the clash with the Tigers
Women - Ballarat Miners 51 (A Wehrung 19, T Jones 10) def by Sandringham Sabres 74 (B Smart 21)
Men - Ballarat Miners 87 (J Davidson 31, A Thoseby 17) def by Sandringham Sabres 99 (B Aye 27, CJ Ascunctiono 24)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.