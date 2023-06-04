BUNINYONG'S Sam Rizzo is taking on the world, named in the Australian team to compete at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.
Rizzo has a huge program awaiting him, named in the team for the 800m, 1500m and 5000m in the T54 category in a 39-strong Australian team which will compete from July 8-17.
The 22-year-old has only recently returned home after a three-meeting stint in Switzerland where he set six world qualifying times in eight events. This came on the back of setting world standard marks in Dubai earlier in the year.
Rizzo said he was thrilled to be back on the Australian team having got his one and only taste of international competition five years ago at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
"I'm very tried after the trip, but I'm very excited to be part of the team," he said. "Last Tuesday I got back from Switzerland where we had three competitions over there chasing the standards.
"I'd ticked all the boxes in Dubai, I had the times needed, but these events were a chance to go out and see what I could do, I got the six extra qualifying standards for the worlds, and found out on the way back home I'd been selected for the team."
Rizzo said his favoured events were the 800m and 1500m, but was excited to see how he would perform at a longer distance.
"I toss up between the 800m and 1500m, at the moment my 800 is the reasonably strong, but I do love a good tactical race as well," he said.
"I'm keen to give it a good crack and see what I can achieve.
"I had the Commonwealth Games experience in 2018, besides from that, this is the first time in a senior team. With Tokyo, I was very close to qualifying standards, but the standards are getting better so I've been just trying to keep up with that.
"I was only 17 or 18 then, now although I'm still young, I'm a lot fitter and stronger now given the past couple of years works and those long training sessions have really helped me. it's nice when you see the results from all the training."
Rizzo said over the next couple of weeks he would work in Melbourne at the Victorian Institute of Sport as well as in Ballarat before joining the Australian team.
"We'll be going to Switzerland for a pre-departure training camp and after that we'll head to Paris," he said.
"The quality is in this team, it's a bit of a smaller team than what we've sent previously, we've got six world champions, so the quality is there, it's more an elite team."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.