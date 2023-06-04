TALK about a change in narrative!
Just hours after producing what their coach called the "worst performance of the season" the Ballarat Miners women have rebounded in the most thrilling fashion, coming from behind to defeat the Melbourne Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
Whatever was said in the 12 hours after Saturday night's home capitulation against Sandringham clearly had the desired affect on the team, which flew home with a stunning last quarter to record a 75-68 win, their second victory over the Tigers this season and their second in the past three matches.
After a run of good form which culminated in a win over Casey last weekend, the Miners would have gone into Saturday night's home clash with Sandringham full of confidence. They trailed by just three points at half time, but it completely fell apart in the last half as the team scored just 14 points combined to lose by 24.
On Sunday, it was clear from the outset there was a different attitude. Even though star Abbey Wehrung was kept quiet for three quarters, it was clear that Emma Karamovic and Tayanna Jones were going to do whatever they could to get this win.
For Jones, who missed last week's win over the Cavaliers, it is her first win with the team, and for Karamovic, just her second.
Sunday was also a big day for two other local stars with Kristy Rinaldi turning back the clock with an outstanding defensive game with 10 rebounds. She also hit 11 points, including two crucial three throws in the dying seconds which clinched the game.
The other who deserved a shout-out was Annie Collins, who looked to be lacking in confidence on Saturday night, with 22 minutes on the court, yet she did not take one shot. She hit five points on Sunday, including a huge three pointer in the last quarter as the Miners rallied for a five-point deficit to win by seven, holding the opposition to just eight points for the term.
The Miners can put Saturday night's game behind them and now concentrate on the momentum gained from the past two weeks. They can use next week's bye to freshen up before their toughest round of the year against Keely Froling-led Launceston and Mount Gambier featuring former Miners Zitina Aukuso and Isabella Brancatisano.
Saturday - Ballarat Miners 51 (A Wehrung 19, T Jones 10) def by Sandringham Sabres 74 (B Smart 21, G Pineau 11, M Ili 11)
Sunday - Ballarat Miners 75 (E Karamovic 18, T Jones 15) def Melbourne Tigers 68 (L carmody16, T hooper 16)
