The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
Review

Central Highland Netball League finals prelude week lives up to all expectations in classic games

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Clancy of Springbank looks to pass the ball against Dunnstown. Picture by Adam Trafford
Grace Clancy of Springbank looks to pass the ball against Dunnstown. Picture by Adam Trafford

IT was built as a round where the top four teams would battle it out to see who looms as the premiership favourites and if Saturday's contests are any indication, the Central Highlands Netball League will be in for a classic finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.