IT was built as a round where the top four teams would battle it out to see who looms as the premiership favourites and if Saturday's contests are any indication, the Central Highlands Netball League will be in for a classic finals series.
In a quirk of fixturing, the teams which sat first, second, third and fourth going into this round all matched up on one another, with both matches going right down to the wire
The match between top side Learmonth and fourth placed Rokewood-Corindhap was a thriller from the outset with Learmonth holding on for a four-goal win 60-56.
Having dominated the early stages of the season, this was the first real test for the Lakies and its one they passed, despite a struggle all the way to the end.
The loss for the Grasshoppers is their second narrow loss to a top side this season, but it shows they are well-and-truly alive in the season.
The other top-four show pitted Beaufort against Daylesford, with the Bulldogs winning their third top four showdown in as many weeks, getting over Beaufort 52-43.
Again little separated the sides, but the confidence gained from previous narrow win against top opposition gave the Bulldogs the edge in the end.
With both the Crows and the Grasshoppers, it left the door open for Springbank, who moved back to third with a strong win over Dunnstown.
This was a game the Tigers just had to win if they were to be considered a top-side again and they did it well, winning 61-33.
Newlyn and Buninyong also consolidated their top eight positions, Newlyn defensively strong against Clubes, conceding just 19 goals on the game, while Buninyong won by 20 over Hepburn.
At the lower end of the ladder, Creswick denied Carngham-Linton its first win, hanging on by three goals 33-30, while Bungaree has started its long climb back, holding off Ballan 43-32.
Skipton made hard work of it, but did enough to score a nine-goal win over Waubra 48-39.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.