Some players and coaches said they had never seen anything like it.
A little after 4pm on Saturday and clear skies and good playing conditions made a sudden change as a bank of fog rolled in.
A northerly breeze had been blowing higher cloud in and out during the afternoon when for about an hour the air became dead calm.
Temperatures remained relatively mild at 10 degrees and Saturday's intermittent drizzle held off for a while.
Then at shortly after 4pm the wind shifted to the south-east and with it came the fog, reducing visibility to under 50 metres.
The conditions made football, let alone umpiring, a lot more difficult at some of the Central Highland Football league games but both soldiered to finish.
The Courier's Adam Trafford was on hand to capture it the extraordinary effects at Wallace where Springbank took on Dunnstown.
Sunday on the other hand, when women's and junior teams are playing, was an almost picture perfect day with temperatures reaching 17 degrees at midday.
