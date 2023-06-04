Last month The Courier highlighted the tardiness of government policy and enforcement on vaping, even while the insidious trojan horse of marketing made e-cigarettes an increasingly attractive habit amongst young people.
The latest statistics show all those Tiktok directed advertisements, lolly colours and saccharine flavours are having exactly the effect the big companies that brought us the scourge of tobacco addiction want; a new generation of consumers.
In just five years, the habit of vaping was once rare amongst 14-17 year-olds, one in a hundred, but is now reported as a significant portion; one in seven or almost 15 per cent.
Worse still is the data indicates the number of people in this age group who have also picked up smoking has almost trebled.
Little wonder public health advocates are fearful the swift and cunning work of promoters of vapes, along with other products like energy drinks, some dangerously high in caffeine, are zeroing in on youth and outflanking the health messages.
In the case of vaping this predatory success is undoing decades of work using health awareness to bring self-administered poisons under control.
The well known axiom that prevention is better than the cure is one that resonates within the entire costly health sector. However the application of resources and government policy to this end is often sadly lagging this primary fix. In the case of preventative health policy, the storm brewing around the regulation of vaping is almost a case of history repeating itself.
Cigarette smoking was so normalised and in some cases so universal in the 1950s that it took decades before the first stumbling steps to implement laws to slow the uptake and addiction of young smokers.
Already the health system was groaning under the trail of casualties tobacco use left in its wake, not to mention the million individual tragedies experienced through disease and death.
Several decades later and Australia had at least leapt to the fore in policy, bringing in the strongest controls yet, including world-first prohibitions on marketing and branding. The result was a steady decline in smoking and a massive win for public health care and its insatiable demands on the public purse.
All this time, an industry built on feeding addictions was unlikely to let the grass grow over it and the rapid shift to vaping has caught many legislators napping.
The problem highlighted by the ANU in April is that under the ostensible guise of promoting vaping as a way to help smokers quit, the industry has built an insidious (and often colourful) trojan horse aimed at those who have never smoked before - the young.
The figures highlighted in that report show a third of e-cigarette users in Australia are under 25.
At the same time 240 chemicals were found in toxicological analyses of non-nicotine e-cigarettes, 38 were listed poisons and another 27 were associated with adverse health outcomes.
When it comes to nicotine vapes, potentially even more dangerous, Health Minister Mark Butler was right, it is a black market "out of control". But when it comes to effective control the actions are not quite so decisive.
May's budget had some measure to step up regulation on vaping; a $234 million package including tougher regulation of e-cigarettes, new controls on their importation and packaging.
But is it enough when we see these escalating user numbers and how quickly the uptake has occurred?
Either way we could well be looking at a whole new generation of illness and poor health waiting in that pipeline.
