Bungaree has worked its way to the top of the CHFL ladder.
The Demons stretched their unbeaten start to the season to six wins - dispatching Ballan by 108 points at Bungaree on Saturday.
Bungaree has made the most of a favourable fixture, having only faced two top eight teams.
While they are still to meet some major challenges against other premiership hopefuls, the bDemons have set up their season perfectly.
Three wins, or as few as two, in their remaining 10 games will lock in a finals berth.
Bungaree is one of four teams on 24 premiership points, leading Hepburn, Gordon and Skipton on percentage.
Bungaree and Gordon are undefeated, but have had byes. Hepburn and Skipton have each had one loss and are yet to have a bye.
Demons coach Ryan Waight said they were well aware of how tough the rest of the season would be.
He said it was now a matter of going week-by-week to get the wins needed for the highest possible finish.
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent said the Blues had run into a better side.
"It was weight of numbers.
"We've been losing too many players and we lost more on Saturday."
Marc Yates, who has been one of their most consistent players, strained a hamstring in the opening minutes.
Broadbent said he could not believe the bad luck Ballan was having with injuries.
He said as extensive as his football journey had been he had never seen such a spate.
Broadbent said the week had come at a good time, providing the Blues with a chance to reload.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne described a 45-point win over the Rokewood-Corindhap at Smythesdale as a "line in the sand" moment with a need to stay within touching distance of the top eight.
Learmonth has joined Dunnstown on three wins to be one win outside the top eight.
For the Grasshoppers though, it leaves them on two wins and out of the hunt for finals.
Dunne said the win provided the Lakies with a foundation on which to build with a view to finals.
He is particularly pleased with the way their midfield led by Brent Powell, Will Green, and first-year recruits Cam Kimber and Harley Hunter is coming together.
"They're starting to gel and play some really good football."
While Rokewood-Corindhap's midfield was also prominent, Learmonth's ability to transition with an overlap from half back was the impetus.
The Lakies trailed by eight points at quarter time, but took control with six majors in the second term while the Grasshoppers were unable to convert in front of goal.
This set up what would be a match-winning 24-point lead at the main break.
Dunne said using their leg speed and run had been an emphasis for the day.
"We've used it well in other games, but not for four quarters, so it pleasing to do it for a majority of the day."
Damon Folkes also had his most productive goalkicking day for the season as well, with four.
Nick Martin suffered what has the potential to be a long-term leg injury for Learmonth.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said they began well enough, but the second quarter, in which they were reduced to 17 for 15 minutes, was costly.
He said the Grasshoppers were unable to match Learmonth.
Jackson Ford was sidelined with hamstring tightness in his first game back from the same issue and Connor Parkin pulled up sore after a collision with teammate Ed Denouden late in the day.
Skipton kept its season ticking over with a 23-point win over Waubra on a soggy Skipton ground.
The Emus took a while to get away, but stole a march with four goals in the third term.
Although Waubra had the better of the final term, it had too much ground to make up.
Skipton has won six on end and well placed sitting fourth to have another finals campaign.
Waubra coach Trav Ford was encouraged by the Roos' performance.
"That's our most consistent effort of the season.
"We're looking for little wins. We won the last quarter (three goals to one) so that was pleasing.
"Hopefully this means that when we're in a winning position at three quarter time we can play it out and get a win."
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody was satisfied and relieved to get a 23-point win over Clunes in a scrappy affair at Clunes.
He said it was pleasing to leave with the win, given the Magpies were the better team in the second half.
Newlyn set up the win with a six-goal first term to lead by 24 points, with the Cats able to do enough to keep Clunes at bay.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had shot themselves in the foot early.
He said some back chat at umpires and some skill errors had proved costly.
Davidson said it was a matter of learning from the mistakes.
He said the frustration was that Clunes had worked its way back into the contest, but could not convert that to scoreboard pressure.
Clunes is monitoring Lachlan Morganti for concussion.
Carngham-Linton returned from a bye to get a workman-like 58-point win over Creswick at a muddy Linton.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble said the conditions were trying, making the outcome all the more pleasing.
Carngham-Linton sits on five wins in sixth position.
Scoble singled out first-year recruit and experienced forward Matt Knight for praise.
He said Knight was among some of their recruits who had played a lot of their football on top of the ground and were not accustomed to the heavy conditions.
Scoble said he was pleased with the way everyone was playing their role.
"They're all sharing the workload."
Saints captain Wayne Bruty was a late withdrawal.
Creswick remains with one win.
Hepburn held off a stubborn Buninyong at Hepburn to bounce back from its first loss the previous week.
Jackson Carrick, who returned the Burras this year, made a welcome return from injury.
He provided a tall target in attack and finished with four goals.
The wins keeps Hepburn well placed in second position.
The game was up for grabs at half-time with the scores level and Hepburn was just able to do enough finish 14 points to the better.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner was rapt with the response shown by his players on the back of a loss and also as injuries continued to impact.
He said the win was also a reward for the depth that the Burras has been able to build into its list.
Hepburn went into the match having lost Sean Tighe (groin) and Cooper Bath (ankle talar dome) from the previous week and then on Saturday had Rhys Jenkins (calf), Ned Johns (shoulder) and Noah Robinson (elbow) sidelined.
It was another case of what might have been for Buninyong, which has only one win to its name.
The Bombers have lost matches by 10, nine, 12 and now 14 points.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said a couple late in the third term had given Hepburn some breathing space.
He said it had been another great effort given the impact injuries had had on them on the day.
The Bombers lost David Kelly (concussion), Hunter Donald (shoulder) and Bayden Marchant (hamstring), and Joe Milgate played out the game with a shoulder injury, doing well to kick a couple of goals.
Hepburn 3.1 5.5 9.9 12.9 (81)
Buninyong 2.2 5.5 8.5 10.7 (67)
GOALS - Hepburn: J.Carrick 4, A.McKay 3, K.Yanner 2, M.Banner 1, B.Pedretti 1, D.Dennis 1; Buninyong: D.Micallef 3, A.Domic 2, J.Milgate 2, L.Burbidge 1, J.Morgan 1, T.Mookhoek 1
BEST - Hepburn: J.Hogan, K.Yanner, Z.Kupsch, J.Carrick, R.Ferraro, F.Anscombe; Buninyong: A.Domic, M.Warner, D.Micallef, L.Burbidge, A.Hart, T.Mookhoek
BEAUFORT 16th (1 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye) V DAYLESFORD (1 win, 5 losses, 1 draw)
Beaufort and Daylesford have played out the first draw in the CHFL in six years.
They finished deadlocked at Beaufort - Crows 10.3 (63) to Bulldogs 9.9 (63)
Creswick and Ballan played in the previous senior draw in round 10 in 2017.
While Beaufort earns its first premiership points of the season, it frustratingly remains winless after six outings in the opening seven rounds.
The Crows made the most of a lightning quick start in which they were all over Daylesford, leading at each change, but was unable to half Bulldogs' last quarter surge.
Leading by eight points at three quarter time, Beaufort looked on its way to finally tasting victory when it added the first goal of the last term.
As it had all day though, Daylesford kept chipping away before levelling up in time-on.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said the Bulldogs had the time and opportunities to overrun Beaufort.
"We weren't switched on early and ultimately that cost us.
"Full credit to them though. They threw everything at us and held on.
"We just couldn't get through," he said.
Daylesford's Ben Jones was prominent, with him again showing he is one of the best talls in the competition.
Strong forward Tom Hunt was also an important contributor with three goals.
Beaufort joint coach Daniel Jones again played forward, where he took his chances to be a major contributor with four goals.
Beaufort 6.2 7.3 9.3 10.3 (63)
Daylesford 2.2 5.5 7.7 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Beaufort : D.Jones 4, T.Haase 2, C.Mahony 1, L.Cox 1, F.Kellett 1, A.Gerrard 1; Daylesford Seniors: T.Hunt 3, M.Cummings 2, J.French 1, T.Nesbitt 1, J.McNamara 1
BEST - Beaufort: not supplied; Daylesford: B.Jones, X.Walsh, M.Cummings, L.Hall, T.Nesbitt, T.Hunt
SPRINGBANK 5th (5 wins, 2 losses) V DUNNSTOWN 9th (3 wins, 4 losses)
Springbank produced its most significant performance of the year in downing Dunnstown by 46 points at Wallace.
All the Tigers' previous wins had been over teams in the bottom bracket.
While Dunnstown finds itself out of the top eight on three wins and four losses, it remains a major finals contender - adding to the weight of Springbank's win.
Dunnstown was not only blindsided by Springbank, with a thick blanket of fog closing in on Wallace in the last quarter and drastically reducing vision.
The Bungaree and Ballan match had a similar experience at Bungaree.
Dunnstown coach Glen Wilkins said he had never seen anything like it.
"There was black cloud and it just kept getting closer and closer and swallowed up the ground.
"You couldn't see the centre of the ground (from the coach's box).
"The lights were on, but you couldn't even see them. It was that bad," he said.
"All you see were the outlines of figures. I don't know how the players coped."
Wilkins said the Towners had been out-worked in most areas by Springbank.
"They're a good side."
Wilkins said the defeat certainly did not help the Towners' cause.
Dunnstown lost only two home and away games last year to finish second, but Wilkins said the time for making comparisons with last season was over.
"We have to come to realisation that last year is gone. The competition is different.
"At the moment we're a bottom eight team at best, so we have to accept that and get to work to make us better in the back half of the year.
"We just have to get back to the basics," he said.
Springbank 4.2 9.4 12.7 15.9 (99)
Dunnstown 1.2 4.3 6.4 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Springbank: D.Shelley 4, T.Finco 3, B.Haintz 2, M.Doll 1, S.Donegan 1, B.Maher 1, H.Twaits 1, R.Maher 1, J.Curran 1; Dunnstown: F.Stevenson 3, K.Dickson 2, D.Simpkin 1, W.Henderson 1, S.Mackie 1
BEST - Springbank: B.Haintz, K.Maher, J.Simpson, T.Finco, J.Thompson, J.Curran; Dunnstown: K.Dickson, F.Stevenson, B.Leonard, W.Henderson, B.Cracknell, R.Adams
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
