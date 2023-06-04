The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL R7: Learmonth stays in touch, foggy end to day | match- by-match reviews:

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 4 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scoreboard and car headlights shone like beacons at Wallace as fog descended in the last quarter of the Springbank and Dunnstown senior match. Picture by Adam Trafford.
The scoreboard and car headlights shone like beacons at Wallace as fog descended in the last quarter of the Springbank and Dunnstown senior match. Picture by Adam Trafford.

BUNGAREE 1st (6 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye) V BALLAN 14th (1 wins, 6 losses)

Bungaree has worked its way to the top of the CHFL ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.