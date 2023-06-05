THIS is a training ground of sorts for future community and business leaders. Some are learning the arts of project management and risk assessment from a young age, let alone the importance in service.
They need support.
Ballarat Scouting, a not-for-profit and charity organisation, has launched an appeal for businesses and leaders to invest in Pax Hill Scout Camp.
The camp was built on business support about 70 years ago but needs funding to keep on track.
Ballarat district commissioner Shane Hall said the camp's income source was in renting out the premise to the likes of school groups.
Two years of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and storms are being felt - a tree went through the camp's big slide - with equipment urgently needing upgrades to meet safety standards.
Mr Hall said Ballarat Scouting had been trying to make what was needed into smaller, more manageable funding chunks. One business in town has purchased the camp a new canoe. A sporting club has donated for personal flotation devices for the camp's water activities.
There is plenty to do.
Pax Hill's abseiling tower - one of three in the state - is a couple of years away from the end of its lifespan.
Ballarat Scouting hosted an open day at Pax Hill on Sunday in a bid to showcase what its members, of all ranks, can do best. Dampers and scones were cooking outside and rovers made suspension bridges and swings on the day. Older members were helping to guide younger members and visitors.
"We want to build awareness among business and community leaders that we're effectively teaching the next generation of leaders and workers," Mr Hall said.
"...You don't have to even have badges but the whole thing about scouts is the importance of community service. This is the next generation of volunteers that might go on to the CFA, SES, Apex or Lions club. Those organisations need members and don't have the youth to build their ranks."
Nine-year-old Thomas is in his first year of cubs, up from joeys, and told The Courier he can now try abseiling, camping, different bike rides and rock climbing.
His brother Jack, aged 13, said scouts was about doing things you would not normally do at school, such as abseiling or archery.
There are about 420 young people involved in scouts across 10 groups in the Ballarat district, which takes in Creswick, Maryborough, Beaufort., Ararat and Avoca. Pax Hill is one of two scout camps in western Victoria, the other is Eumerella in Anglesea.
For more details, or to offer support, email dc.ballarat@scoutsvictoria.com.au.
