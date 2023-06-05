Jason Hamilton is set to depart as Melton South co-coach after a horror start to the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Hamilton was told on Thursday that he was not in Melton South's plans going into next year.
"It caught me by surprise on Thursday night," Hamilton said.
"I didn't expect to hear that because I sold them my vision and they were behind that and now everything has changed.
"I did have an opportunity to finish off the year but it was going to be hard knowing the club hasn't got you in their plans."
The departing co-coach said fellow coach Ryan Hoy convinced him to coach one last game against North Ballarat, a 192-point defeat, on Saturday.
It was the Panthers' eighth-consecutive triple-digit defeat to start the season as Hamilton noted he felt as though he was on the "back foot" from the start.
"I do feel like I'm the scapegoat which I think is pretty unfair," Hamilton said.
"When you lose 12 out of your top 15 players before the season and you haven't recruited well then it is always going to be tough.
"But I think the club should be looking at other avenues where they have to improve before putting the blame on the coach."
Hamilton said he wishes the playing group all the best as Melton South looks to turn around its season.
"I have nothing but total respect for all the playing group and how they turn up to training every week and every Saturday," Hamilton said.
"Cody Chapman has been an inspirational skipper and I want to personally thank him for all of his support."
Melton South sits bottom of the ladder after eight rounds.
The Panthers have lost their opening eight games by an average margin of 151 points.
Ryan Hoy will continue as sole coach of the Panthers.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
