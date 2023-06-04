UPDATE: Tuesday, 11am
A 51-year-old Ballarat man flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after a pre-dawn Burrumbeet collision has been released from the hospital's care.
The man was one of two people airlifted early on Monday after a crash at the corner of Avenue and Hendersons roads, about 6.40am.
Another man from Ballarat, aged 62, remains in the Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
MONDAY:
One man is still fighting for his life following Monday's early morning smash between a truck and a ute that injured four people at a quiet country crossroad near Weatherboard.
The 51 year-old man from Ballarat was flown to the Royal Melbourne at about 8am after the collision and remained in a critical condition on Monday afternoon.
A 62 year old man from Ballarat who was flown to the Alfred Hospital was listed in an update from the hospital as serious .
The third person in the truck, a 18 year-old man from Dunolly, suffered only minor injuries and was being seen at Ballarat Base hospital.
The 68 year-old male utility driver from Ballarat North was also being treated at the Ballarat Base on Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Monday, 11am
Police are trying to piece together what happened at a quiet country corner on the Avenue of Honour that has left four men in hospital.
Moorabool Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Brett Ellens said two men had suffered critical injuries and two others were in a serious condition following the crash between a tray truck and a utility at about 6.40am on Monday.
The crossroad intersection is on the northern part of the Avenue of Honour, north of Burrumbeet, where it meets Henderson's Road.
"A 62 year-old man from Ballarat from the truck has suffered life-threatening injuries and has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital," Acting Sergeant Ellens said.
Another 51 year-old male from Ballarat in the truck was also flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne in a critical condition, he said.
A third truck passenger, an 18 year-old from Dunolly, was taken by road to Ballarat Base hospital with minor injuries.
The 68 year-old man from Ballarat North, the driver of the utility was also transported to Ballarat Base hospital.
He said police would be at the crossroads trying to piece together what happened.
"The major collision unit are investigating and could be on scene for three or four hours so the area will be closed for the majority of the day," Acting Sgt Ellens said.
But he said the nasty smash also came as a timely warning for anybody driving on country roads to take particular care, especially with the short days and night driving.
"We want drivers to take care on unfamiliar roads and of course in the dark, " he said.
The Burrumbeet crash follows a fatal single car crash at Deerel on Friday in which a 73 year-old Dereel woman died and before that, numerous multiple fatalities across the state have meant 2023's road toll has surged to the highest in four years.
Police are hoping anybody who witnessed the scene at Burrumbeet or has dashcam footage will be able to help.
Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are on scene at an early morning crash north of Burrumbeet involving a ute and truck.
The accident was first reported before 7am at the intersection of Henderson's Road and Avenue Road, the extension of the Avenue of Honour, just north of Burrumbeet and south of Weatherboard.
Four CFA units rushed to the scene including two from Ballarat, one from Burrumbeet and one from Learmonth fearing that the two passengers in the ute may be trapped.
Ambulance Victoria were called to the scene at 6:40am where assessments were made and air transportation was quickly called in.
At 7.52 two units from the air ambulance landed and shortly after one man was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and another man was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
The Royal Melbourne reported their patient was in a critical condition. The Alfred Hospital has not yet responded to a query.
Two other men were also taken from the scene by road to Ballarat Base Hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
The tray truck appears to have been carrying an excavator at the time of the collision.
The Major Collisions Investigation Unit are on their way to the scene.
Sunrise in Ballarat occurs currently at about 7.30am so the country crossroad intersection would have been dark at the time.
Roads are closed in the area as CFA units continue to clean up the scene.
