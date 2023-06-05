BFNL 2023: Riding, Quick combine for 15 goals | Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round eight below.
Darley 11.10 (76) d Melton 8.17 (65)
Billy Myers had a game-winning performance against Melton while dealing with an ankle injury.
The Darley jet booted three crucial goals along with his 22 disposals and 16 hit-outs.
Bacchus Marsh 10.8 (68) d Lake Wendouree 8.10 (58)
Cobras star Jake McCreery has quietly put together an almighty season, with the midfielder's best game coming in round eight.
He had a season-high 36 disposals and also added a goal.
There were plenty of eyes on the ruck battle between Shaun Finlayson and Luke Goetz, with Goetz winning the hit-out tally 75-37 (13-5 to advantage).
North Ballarat 29.32 (206) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
Jack Riding and Jamie Quick both put their hand up for performances of the season against Melton South on Saturday.
Riding booted seven goals from his 39 touches while Quick kicked a game-high eight goals with 30 disposals.
Cam McCallum had 60 hit-outs (27 to advantage) in round eight.
Sebastopol 15.9 (99) d East Point 9.11 (65)
Sebastopol playing co-coach Luke Kiel led by example with a 28-disposal outing in the win against East Point.
Kiel also added a goal and a team-high six tackles for his Burra.
Arnold Kirby tallied 56 hit-outs (10 to advantage) and a goal, going head-to-head with Joel Van Meel who had 36 hit-outs (seven to advantage).
Sunbury 13.12 (90) d Redan 9.9 (63)
Sunbury's Jake Sutton finished with a four-goal haul for the third-consecutive game, while Josh Guthrie enjoyed a game-high 31 touches.
Guthrie also kicked two goals in the 27-point win.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
