BFNL 2023: Roosters gun breaks all-time ranking points record | Stars of the Week

North Ballarat's Jack Riding now holds the record for most ranking points recorded in a Ballarat Football Netball League match.
Riding's 39-disposal, seven-goal outing against Melton South saw him tally 274 ranking points, 42 points clear of Brett Bewley's performance against Sunbury.
His 274-point tally was a whopping 93 points more than the second highest total for the round, belonging to Roosters teammate Jamie Quick who booted eight goals.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round eight player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
