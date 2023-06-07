BFNL 2023: Myers, McCreery continue red-hot form | Player of the year

Riley Polkinghorne has taken a four-vote lead in The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year with a strong performance in his Roosters' dominant day out against Melton South.
His Roosters teammate in Jack Riding took home the five votes with a record-breaking outing in the 192-point victory.
East Point's Matt Johnston only picked up one vote against Sebastopol but it was enough to join Brett Bewley on 18 votes.
Polkinghorne leads Bewley, who did not poll this week, and Johnston by four votes.
5 - Billy Myers (DAR)
4 - Matthew Brett (DAR)
3 - Blake Souter (MEL)
2 - Shane Page (DAR)
1 - Jordyn Cotter (MEL)
5 - Jake McCreery (BM)
4 - Joel O'Connell (LW)
3 - Alex Porter (BM)
2 - Jake Owen (BM)
1 - Luke Goetz (BM)
5 - Jack Riding (NB)
4 - Jamie Quick (NB)
3 - Riley Polkinghorne (NB)
2 - Cam McCallum (NB)
1 - Nelson Troon (NB)
5 - Riley O'Keefe (SEB)
4 - Ben Hutt (SEB)
3 - Luke Kiel (SEB)
2 - Jordan Johnston (EP)
1 - Matt Johnston (EP)
5 - Riley Miller (SUN)
4 - Harrison Minton-Connell (SUN)
3 - Daniel Bond (RED)
2 - Josh Guthrie (SUN)
1 - Marty Boyer (RED)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.