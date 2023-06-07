The Courier
BFNL 2023: Myers, McCreery continue red-hot form | Player of the year

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 7 2023
Jake McCreery had his best performance of the season in Bacchus Marsh's win against Lake Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Riley Polkinghorne has taken a four-vote lead in The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year with a strong performance in his Roosters' dominant day out against Melton South.

