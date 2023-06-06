The Courier
Youngsters dominate annual race around Lake Wendouree

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Runners take off for the Lap of the Lake at Lake Wendouree on Saturday. Picture supplied
THE 31-year-old record set by Steve Moneghetti of 16 minutes 10 seconds remains, but there are plenty of Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre runners which are getting close to the mark.

