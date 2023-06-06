THE 31-year-old record set by Steve Moneghetti of 16 minutes 10 seconds remains, but there are plenty of Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre runners which are getting close to the mark.
In all, 17 runners, including the marathon legend himself broke the 20 minute mark for the annual Lap of the Lake which was run on Sunday.
Eureka runner Ben Stevens made the most of the still conditions to take out this year's title in a time 18 minutes and 18 seconds.
It was the trifecta for the Eureka club with Joshua Johnston (18.22m) and Charles Chandler (18.30m) filling the minor placings.
Moneghetti was a dominant winner in his category. Now competing in the over 60s, the long-distance king completed the course in 19.52, almost two minutes of his closest rival, and the 16th across the line in total.
In the women's race Ballarat YCW star Eliza Lepair won with a time of 21 minutes and 13 seconds to cap off her terrific start to the season.
She was followed by junior athletes Lucy Jones (21.47m) and Daisy Sudholz (22.08m) who stamped their authority as future stars of the sport.
In what was a juniors dominated event Rose Ashman, Paige Tuddenham Aria Volini all finished inside the top six while being under the age of 16.
Angela Williams again showed her strength winning the 50+ category and finished eighth overall.
In the club stakes, Eureka Athletics took the A and B Grade men plus the under-14 men while Ballarat YCW cleaned up the other categories in style.
YCW also took home A, B, C under-16 women's titles with Wendouree ending up with 40+ and Eureka with U18 Women's.
in the novice categories for under 12s and under 14s over the 2km distance, Ballarat YCW's Cooper Tuddenham was a convincing winner in a time of 7 minutes and 12 seconds. Archie Spackman was second in a time of 7 minutes 34 seconds while Minnie Young was the first girls across the line, third overall in a time of 7 minutes 59 seconds.
The next Ballarat event is the Chas Suffren while the next round of Athletics Victoria XCR will return on June 17.
