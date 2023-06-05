The Courier
Education

Phoenix team qualify for F1 in Schools world championships

By Michelle Smith
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:30am
Phoenix P-12 Community College students Lachlan Kynoch, William Kynoch and Aston Brownbill have qualified for the world championships of the F1 in Schools competition in Singapore later this year. Picture by Adam Trafford
Phoenix P-12 Community College students Lachlan Kynoch, William Kynoch and Aston Brownbill have qualified for the world championships of the F1 in Schools competition in Singapore later this year. Picture by Adam Trafford

A miniature Formula 1 car will race a Ballarat team to Singapore to compete in the F1 in Schools world championships.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

