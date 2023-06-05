Phoenix team qualify for F1 in Schools world championships

A miniature Formula 1 car will race a Ballarat team to Singapore to compete in the F1 in Schools world championships.
Three members of the F1 team from Phoenix P-12 Community College will form a composite team with Alamanda College in Point Cook after they qualified for the final following hundreds of hours of design work, promotion and business meetings.
Despite the diminutive size of the car, the team have to raise a large-scale sum of $77,000 to get to the finals in Singapore in September.
Coach Cristoff Muller said a team of five Phoenix students had progressed through the state finals and come third in the recent national finals, winning the innovation award and the knockout championship.
After a team member retired following the nationals, they were offered the opportunity to partner with Alamanda College to form team Hadron to vie for the world title.
The F1 in Schools program is one of the biggest international STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) competitions, involving 17,000 schools in 51 countries including about 22,000 students in Australia.
"To be in the top five at the nationals is a huge achievement and to go to the worlds is a bit mind-blowing," Mr Muller said.
The F1 in Schools competition encompasses not just designing and developing a miniature Formula 1 car but builds skills in problem solving, project management, communication, presentation, teamwork, innovation, self-promotion, collaboration, marketing and entrepreneurialism.
"They have to design a miniature Formula 1 car using a 3D drawing program, use a computerised machine to machine the car, research different materials for wheels, different bearings, use fluid dynamics to test the flow design, and to justify why they have come up with that design they have to show a development portfolio," Mr Muller said.
They must also do a verbal presentation to judges, have a pit display and like a full-size F1 team have to do marketing, design logos, a uniform, budgets, social media and comply with a 60 page scrutineering booklet of rules and regulations relating to the cars.
"It's essentially an F1 team with a tiny car it's that full on," Mr Muller said.
The team are also working with mentors, including an aerospace engineer who has likened their work to that done during the second year of an aeronautical engineering degree.
"People don't realise because they're such little cars but the amount of STEM work behind it, the engineering side of it, the technical side of it is huge."
The three Phoenix students who are part of the combined Hadron team, Lachlan and William Kynoch and Aston Brownbill, are all in year 11 and a support team member who is in year nine will also take part in the world championships.
Mr Muller said the team were now meeting with local businesses to explain the program and show what they do, to get sponsorship toward the cost of going to the world championships. The school has also approach the Education Department and other bodies for support.
Anyone interested in supporting the team can contact aston@teamhadron.online
