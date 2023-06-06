SCAFFOLDING has come down to reveal the highly skilled and details exterior restoration works to the much-loved heritage building at the heart of Creswick.
Work on the finer details is underway to complete the near-$1 million Creswick Town Hall project this week.
The caretaker's cottage, projector box and a chimney are the final sections to be restored.
Those passing through Creswick can already see the town hall's clock faces, along with mechanisms, have been cleaned, painted and serviced to go back in use.
Creswick Town Hall was built in 1876 with the bio box added in 1941 as a projector room, now acting as a verandah. The bio box was kept in the restoration due to added costs for removal and due to public sentiment.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said it had been an extensive council project for a "much-loved iconic heritage building" in Creswick.
"Now the scaffolding has been removed it's wonderful to see all the work on the facade revealed and the intricate detail in which the building has been faithfully restored," Cr Hood said.
"This renewal project will preserve this important heritage building for future generations."
Restoration works started in October but part of the town hall was able to be in use for the second annual CresFest in April.
Works have also included repairs to windows and doors, water leaks, masonry, the clock tower access ladder, cast-iron cresting, roofing and gutters and painting freshen-up. Accessibility to the town hall has also been improved.
Decorative orbs and bases from different parapet points were also removed for repairs and, when needed, completely reproduced in the builder's workshop.
The town hall's flagpole has also been removed for a new timber flagpole to be made.
IN OTHER NEWS
Restoration works to town hall have been funded by the shire and boosted with a $500,000 state government grant and $432,000 federal government funding.
Further details to the project's official completion and re-opening are likely to be made later this week.
Creswick will become an international focal point in the 2026 Commonwealth Games with the town to host mountain biking.
