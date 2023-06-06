City of Ballarat councillors will be hearing feedback from the community on the draft 2023-24 budget on Wednesday night.
This includes feedback on the proposed Bridge Mall special rate which has had a mix of responses.
The rate will be applied to specified properties in the Bridge Mall for the purposes of advertising, promotion, centre management, business development, security and other incidental expenses associated with the encouragement of commerce.
The total amount of the special rate proposed to be levied will be $160,000 in the first year.
For each subsequent year, the maximum amount proposed to be collected will increase by 3 per cent.
The special rate for each property will be calculated and levied on the Capital Improved Value (CIV) of that property.
The council had received 17 submissions representing 20 businesses/property owners, with four objections received.
The concerns from the objectors were the rate was not good value for money and the rate was a "further burden on business in the current economic conditions", according to the agenda released ahead of the meeting.
Another was "due to the current number of vacancies in the Mall and the decreased revenue of the business".
The 20 submissions in favour of the rate found the special rate would "provide extra personnel to assist manage theft, graffiti and general bad behaviour", as stated in the agenda.
Other efforts to activate the Bridge Mall include a $15 million redevelopment, which the council announced in 2019.
Plans were released in July 2022, a start date has yet to be released but the works are expected to take between 12 and 18 months.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
