The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat pupils enter BREAZE's writing competition for World Environment Day

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 5 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BREAZE president Mary Debrett with pupils Charlotte Kanoa of St Alipius Parish Primary School (left) and first prize winner Riley Baker of Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School (right). Picture by Adam Trafford
BREAZE president Mary Debrett with pupils Charlotte Kanoa of St Alipius Parish Primary School (left) and first prize winner Riley Baker of Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School (right). Picture by Adam Trafford

More than 100 bright young minds from across Ballarat have shared their ideas on the best ways to save the planet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.