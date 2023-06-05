More than 100 bright young minds from across Ballarat have shared their ideas on the best ways to save the planet.
Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions' (BREAZE) annual Children's Writing Competition asked pupils in grade five and six to respond to the question 'what can I do to help the environment?'.
The competition was run for World Environment Day, which is a global event held since 1973 and is celebrated annually on June 5. This year's theme was 'beat plastic pollution'.
Pupils from six different schools wrote pieces ranging in style from poems to bullet points, which made numerous recommendations as to how we could reduce the impact of plastic waste.
BREAZE president Mary Debrett said writing about climate change was a way for children to feel proactive as they navigate increasing climate anxiety.
"There's a level of sadness and anxiety there, but the writing has improved, and the quality of ideas has certainly improved [since the competition began], but that anxiety level obviously has risen too," she said.
"In the competition we ask them to address the question 'what I can do to help the environment' to help them take a personal approach to it, and we see that as a positive way of framing what is obviously a huge problem for little shoulders."
"A number of the entries were quite touching, saying they didn't know what the world would be like when they had grandchildren."
They [children] see the problem very clearly, and they see the solution very clearly, more clearly than I think adults do.- BREAZE president Mary Debrett
Ms Debrett said adults could learn from the ideas the children proposed, as they are more prepared to make significant sacrifices to help the planet.
"I don't think they're as cursed with pragmatism as adults, but I think children of this age in grades five and six are very clear thinkers," she said.
"They're pretty switched on and pretty smart, and less affected by the selfish reasons that people might not follow through on these actions."
"They see the problem very clearly, and they see the solution very clearly, more clearly than I think adults do, because we are pragmatic and because we probably put more significance on cost impacts and things like that."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
The winning entry by Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School pupil Riley Baker highlighted the importance of finding substitutes for plastic waste including shopping bags, water bottles and avoiding unnecessary packaging.
He said we should "spread the word" about plastic pollution and encourage friends and family to change their habits.
"By taking these steps, we can all do our part to stop plastic pollution and protect the environment," he wrote.
Newington Primary's Allira Moran, Pleasant Street Primary's Maddie Barclay, St Alipius Parish Primary's Charlotte Kanoa and St Francis Xavier Primary's Olena Vallance were also awarded for writing the best piece from each of their schools.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.