The Courier
Home/News/Education
Health

'Positive progress' for Ballarat school staffer with meningococcal

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Ballarat Grammar staff member was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis last week. File picture
A Ballarat Grammar staff member was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis last week. File picture

A Ballarat school staff member diagnosed with meningococcal disease last week continues to make "positive progress" in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.