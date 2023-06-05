A Ballarat school staff member diagnosed with meningococcal disease last week continues to make "positive progress" in hospital.
The Ballarat Grammar staff member was hospitalised with the potentially-deadly disease early last week and remains in St John of God hospital.
The strain of meningococcal involved in the case, which caused meningococcal meningitis in the staff member, has since been identified as serotype B, one of 13 serotypes but serotypes A, B, C, W and Y are the most common to cause meningococcal disease in Australia.
A second staff member from the school was was seeking medical attention has tested negative to meningococcal.
"We once again reiterate our gratitude to the Grampians Public Health Unit for their extraordinary care and guidance of our community throughout this period," a Ballarat Grammar spokesperson said in a statement.
The Grampians Public Health Unit confirmed they had been supporting close contacts of the one confirmed case with "appropriate precautionary measures".
No students were among the close contacts identified.
GPHU confirmed the risk to the community of meningococcal transmission was low, but said people should still be vigilant for the symptoms of meningococcal disease.
Symptoms of meningococcal disease include fever, photophobia (dislike of bright lights), headache, rash of red-purple pinprick spots or larger bruises, vomiting and/or diarrhoea, neck stiffness or aching, general malaise, joint pains and sore muscles, drowsiness, confusion, backache.
"If you or someone close to you has some of these signs, and appears to be much sicker than usual, seek medical attention from your doctor or nearest hospital emergency department immediately," GPHU advised.
The meningococcal ACWY vaccine is routinely given in Australia to children at 12 months of age and again at age 14 to 16.
