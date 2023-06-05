The saying goes there's plenty of fish in the sea, but for the young cast of a new production of Finding Nemo Jr there's more than 100 fish and creatures in and around the sea.
Ballarat Centre of Music and the Arts is one of the first companies to perform Finding Nemo Jr in Australia, with the rights to the show only recently released.
Cast members have been learning their roles since February during weekly classes, and have now progressed to full-day rehearsals ahead of three performances on June 17 and 18.
The 126 performers, aged six to 12, have been studying singing, dancing and acting at BCMA for varying lengths of time - some have just started this year while others are seasoned performers after years of classes and productions.
The one-hour show is an abridged version of the Disney Pixar classic.
"The costumes are an explosion of colour," said BCMA director Paula Heenan.
Finding Nemo Jr is at Mount Clear College's Gay Gough Theatre on June 17 and 18. Tickets from events.humanitix.com.
