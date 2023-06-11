Capturing the tourism opportunities for the 2026 Commonwealth Games will not only be vital for Ballarat but for the wider region, a neighbouring shire council forum has found
Moorabool Shire Council held its first tourism events forum this week and chose the prominent tourist attraction Kryal Castle as the venue.
Moorabool mayor Rod Ward said the event focused on how West Victorian businesses can make the most of the tourism boon that will come "hand and hand" with the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"It was great to see so many people coming along to the breakfast to discuss how we can maximise tourism and event opportunities before, during and after the region hosts the Commonwealth Games," he said.
The free breakfast event included panel of expert voices - City of Ballarat council sustainable development coordinator Joel Chadwick, Commonwealth Games Regional Development Victoria Grampians engagement coordinator Emma Harvey, Kryal Castle chief officer Bart Hamilton and KEL&CO events operations Kelly Harrington.
Cr Ward said Moorabool council was looking forward to working with the new regional visitor economy partnership Tourism Midwest Victoria to help leverage opportunities into the future
"The council's keen to attract tourists to the area and run events that will be popular with visitors and residents alike, so the forum could not have come at a better time for us and for local businesses," he said.
"This event was also a great opportunity for the council to connect with businesses throughout the shire and promote the opportunity to provide feedback on the draft Economic Development and Visitor Economy Strategies, which are currently on public exhibition."
From City of Ballarat council, Mr Chadwick provided insight on regional visitor economy development through focused research, destination management planning and product and industry development.
Kryal Castle chief officer Mr Hamilton was able to provide not only local tourism knowledge on attractions, attendance and profitability but also had a global insight having worked in a senior role to promote the London Eye.
RDV Grampians coordinator for the Commonwealth Games, Ms Harvey was focused on working with community engagement, regional development and the impact on businesses.
Tourism and business growth was on the forefront with businesses being able to network with other regional businesses but also industry leaders.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games are expected to generate about $3 billion for Victoria.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
