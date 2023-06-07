A sheep and cattle farmer from Barkly, east of Navarre, has been fined after he was caught growing cannabis and in possession of a stolen rifle.
Abdulaziz Alenzi, 39, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to charges of cultivating a narcotic plant, drug possession and firearms charges.
It comes after police searched a property in Leslie Lane, Barkly on March 14, 2023, as part of an investigation into an illegal cannabis plantation in the area.
The court heard officers were driving down the lane when they encountered a tractor parked in the middle of the road, blocking access by car into properties further down the lane.
As a result, the officers left their vehicles and made their way through bushland onto a nearby property, finding 13 greenhouses containing extensive amounts of cannabis.
None of the cannabis belonged to Alenzi, and was found on a separate property adjoining Alenzi's.
As the officers were attempting to clear a path around the tractor, Alenzi arrived at the scene, driving a Toyota HiLux.
Police directed Alenzi to stop, questioned why he was driving down the road, and then arrested him.
They found a loaded .22 calibre rifle sitting loosely behind the car's driver's seat.
They also found a small quantity of cocaine in his wallet.
Police then searched Alenzi's property, finding multiple "hot houses" nearby his house, containing cannabis plants.
The rifle found in Alenzi's car was later discovered to be stolen in a Melbourne burglary in 2015. He told police he had found the gun laying in a paddock, and attempted to hand it into a police station, however the station was closed.
Alenzi was given a total fine of $4500.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said she was showing a degree of leniency in the sentence, as he had no prior criminal history.
"The reality is that people that go around the community with loaded guns in their vehicle, regardless of how they came by them, usually go to jail," Magistrate Torres said.
"I have given you some mercy in that regard.
"In relation to the drug offences, because it was a small amount and there is no suggestion that the cannabis was for anything but your own use, I will not record a conviction."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.