Barkly man faces court over drugs and firearms charges

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 7 2023 - 3:00pm
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Picture file
A sheep and cattle farmer from Barkly, east of Navarre, has been fined after he was caught growing cannabis and in possession of a stolen rifle.

