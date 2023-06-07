BALLARAT is leading the charge for the growth of masters hockey at the Senior Country Championships, sending three teams to this weekend's competition being held in Melbourne.
in all, Ballarat will send four teams to the championships which begin on Saturday, an open men's team, two masters men's teams and a masters women's team.
Hockey Ballarat spokesman Jeff Sly, who will coach and play for Ballarat White in the masters, said Ballarat was keen to lead the way in returning a strong masters competition to the championships.
"About 10 years ago, there were three divisions in masters and it's really fallen away," he said. "Last year we had about 60 players who were willing to be part of it, so we put in a second team to help with the numbers.
"There's only the four teams that have entered the (men's) masters and two of those are from Ballarat. It's something we're passionate about giving the opportunities to anyone who wants to continue playing."
The women's masters will also feature four teams, Ballarat plus Goulburn Valley, Hockey Central Victoria (Bendigo) and a team from host Hawthorn-Malvern.
Sly said the men's open would be a predominantly young side made up of players who mostly from the Westvic program, many of which competed at the Junior Country Championships last month, the event where the under-18s brought home the title. "The men will mostly be a young side, but they are a pretty strong outfit and we expect that will acquit themselves really well," he said.
Some of Ballarat's other youngsters, including goal keeper Baden Jones and Angus Le will join up with the Victorian under-18 development squad, rather than play for Ballarat. This will give the young players a chance to see how they match-up against older and more experienced players from across the state.
The country titles will be held at the Hawthorn-Malvern Hockey Centre, beginning on Saturday and concluding on Monday.
Hockey Victoria has also released details of the junior state championships which will be played from Thursday June 29 to Sunday July 2 at both Parkville and Footscray.
