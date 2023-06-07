The Courier
Hockey Ballarat leading the way in masters

By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 8 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
Nathan Hargreaves will lead one of the men's masters teams this week at the Country Championships. Picture by Adam Trafford
Nathan Hargreaves will lead one of the men's masters teams this week at the Country Championships. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARAT is leading the charge for the growth of masters hockey at the Senior Country Championships, sending three teams to this weekend's competition being held in Melbourne.

