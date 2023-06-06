UPDATE, 7.30pm:
More than 28 millimetres of rain has fallen across Ballarat since 9am on Wednesday, as wild weather continues lash Victoria.
The city recorded 22.6 millimetres to 5pm, but heavy falls continued into the night, with another 5.6 millimetres until 7.30pm.
UPDATE, 5pm:
Staff and students returning to their cars outside Ballarat Grammar on Wednesday found themselves in deep water, as the city copped heavy and consistent rain.
As more than 22 millimetres of rain fell in the gauge at Ballarat Airport from 9am, autumn leaves clogged drains and gutters causing localised flooding in many locations including outside the school in Forest Street.
Ballarat Grammar grounds staff worked during the afternoon to clear the leaves and drains but ankle-deep water remained as heavy rain continued to fall.
The first week of June has seen more than 33 millimetres of rainfall - already more than half of the 54.8 millimetres that fell in total throughout May.
Despite the rain and the dreary grey skies that persisted all day, the temperature peaked at 14 degrees at 3pm.
And there's more rain to come ... just not as much.
Thursday's forecast predicts one to seven millimetres of rain, and the possibility of up to two millimetres on Friday.
The downpour comes just a day after the Bureau of Meteorology warned Australia was likely to experience drier and warmer conditions during winter.
EARLIER:
Ballarat has lived up to its weather reputation with heavy rain hitting the region on Wednesday and low cloud deterring a visit by the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had planned for a midday visit but the weather system prevented him utilising Ballarat airport as rain and wind swept in from the north east.
Rain began in Ballarat about 9am but the heavy deluge that has dropped more than 20mm in two hours in western parts of the state, hit Ballarat in earnest just before ten.
Five mm of rain fell in the first hour.
The details of the Prime Ministers visit were not made public but at 9.30 am his office issued a message saying severe weather had restricted flights into Ballarat and the Prime Minister's visit to Ballarat would no longer go ahead.
TUESDAY
Ballarat could receive as much as 40 millimetres of rain in two days this week, as a slow moving cold front crosses Victoria - bringing heavy rain fall and damaging winds.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of central and western Victoria, including Ballarat, Daylesford and Maryborough.
Fifteen to 30 millimetres could fall in Ballarat on Wednesday, and a further seven on Thursday, according to the latest forecast by the Bureau.
"A slow moving cold front near the South Australia border will generate thunderstorms in the west of the state early on Wednesday morning, tending to areas of thundery rain throughout the day," the warning said.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for the Mallee, Wimmera and South West districts during the early hours of Wednesday.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest falls likely to be associated with thunderstorm activity and on higher terrain around the Grampians."
The warning said thunderstorms are also expected later on Wednesday morning.
"Thunderstorms may redevelop over western Victoria during Wednesday afternoon, and if they become severe with other severe phenomena a separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued," the warning said.
"Damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely to develop over the Grampians and central ranges during Wednesday, starting in the west during the early morning and spreading to the the central ranges by late morning."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Twelve millimetres of rain has been recorded at the Bureau's weather station at Ballarat Airport so far in June.
In April, almost 55 millimetres fell, while March is the wettest month of the year so far, with 87.4 millimetres recorded.
