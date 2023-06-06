Ballarat could receive as much as 40 millimetres of rain in two days this week, as a slow moving cold front crosses Victoria - bringing heavy rain fall and damaging winds.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of central and western Victoria, including Ballarat, Daylesford and Maryborough.
Ten to 30 millimetres could fall in Ballarat on Wednesday, and a further 10 on Thursday, according to the latest forecast by the Bureau.
"A slow moving cold front near the South Australia border will generate thunderstorms in the west of the state early on Wednesday morning, tending to areas of thundery rain throughout the day," the warning said.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for the Mallee, Wimmera and South West districts during the early hours of Wednesday.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest falls likely to be associated with thunderstorm activity and on higher terrain around the Grampians."
The warning said thunderstorms are also expected later on Wednesday morning.
"Thunderstorms may redevelop over western Victoria during Wednesday afternoon, and if they become severe with other severe phenomena a separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued," the warning said.
"Damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely to develop over the Grampians and central ranges during Wednesday, starting in the west during the early morning and spreading to the the central ranges by late morning."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Twelve millimetres of rain has been recorded at the Bureau's weather station at Ballarat Airport so far in June.
In April, almost 55 millimetres fell, while March is the wettest month of the year so far, with 87.4 millimetres recorded.
