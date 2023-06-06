One of Ballart's supportive art networks is looking for creatives who need a little extra assistance getting their projects off the ground.
Applications for the Ballarat Arts Foundation's annual grant round are now open until July 9.
The program allows artists living, working or studying in Ballarat to progress their artistic programs with cash grants which can be spent on things like equipment.
Olivia French is a live performance artist who is among the hundreds of grant recipients who have benefited from the program.
French said receiving the Jack Anderson film award grant in 2021 allowed her to kickstart her RavenMad program which created audio and visual work based on Edgar Allan Poe's poetry and prose.
"It is such a wonderful opportunity because otherwise projects like mine, and many others, really wouldn't get off the ground," she said.
"It's hard in the real world when you have a job and obligations, to bring things that you're passionate about to life."
French said additional support with social media and network support from bigger organisations in the city was also a bonus.
"The sharing and the publicity from Creative City Ballarat and the Ballarat Arts Foundation has been so generous in keeping the word out there," she said.
"Even honestly, just knowing that you have this support and there are people actively within the community cheering you on, that's huge."
Ballarat Arts Foundation chair Paula Nicholson said the foundation had assisted more than 400 artists since 2000 through a number of its projects, many of which are funded by donations.
"These offerings are only possible through the support of the community, which has been immense throughout the history of the organisation," Ms Nicholson said in a statement.
In order to "harness the passion of the Ballarat community", the foundation is running a fundraising event on June 9.
Well-known performer Kristy Sellars will be speaking at the Regent Theatre, with ticket sales raising money for the foundation's programs.
The Warrnambool resident founded Physipole Studios in 2009 and has recently become internationally known for her pole routines alongside video projection interaction.
In 2019 she won Australia's Got Talent and last year took out the 1st runner up title in the American version of the show.
She has since performed at the Super Bowl in Arizona and in Darwin at the Starlight Foundation's Star Ball.
IN THE NEWS:
Sellars will be sharing insights into her career and work during the Q&A-style discussion.
Tickets are available at www.ballaratartsfoundation.org.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.