The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Petstock Home Town Heroes to help KIDS Foundation, Chez Guy Small Animal Rescue

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 6 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KIDS Foundation's Mady Hastings, Maggie Brown and chief executive Susie O'Neill visit the Mair Street store with Petstock's Patrick Passler on Tuesday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
KIDS Foundation's Mady Hastings, Maggie Brown and chief executive Susie O'Neill visit the Mair Street store with Petstock's Patrick Passler on Tuesday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A LITTLE care for you pets could help boost funds for grassroots charities that are feeling the squeeze in what people can give amid rising living costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.