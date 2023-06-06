Ballarat solar panel retailer fined for failing to meet safety standards

A Ballarat solar panel retailer has copped a $10,000 fine after one of their worksites was found to have inadequate safety procedures in place.
A director for the company, which The Courier will not name as it did not receive a conviction, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to the WorkSafe breaches.
The company provides commercial, residential, hybrid and off-grid solar panel installation services.
The court heard WorkSafe inspectors visited one of the company's Wendouree sites on August 27, 2021, a found two workers installing solar panels on top of a single storey building without the proper guard rails required.
The site only had single rail safety rails around part of the house's roof, and did not cover the full area of installation.
The court was told that due to the height of the building, the site was required to have three row safety rails installed, in addition to metal brackets on each corner of the rail.
A work prohibition notice was issued for the site.
WorkSafe inspectors returned to the site on August 30, to find adequate safety rails had been installed at the site, but not past where the solar panels were being installed.
The inspectors returned to the site later in the day to find the issue fixed.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said although the safety breach was only confined to one work site, and appeared to be an isolated incident, the consequences of improper safety procedures on construction sites could be fatal.
"The risk of injury is one that would involve a serious injury if not death, but I have taken into account that you have endeavored to provide some level of safety, being the single hand rail," Magistrate Mykytowycz said.
"You have endeavored to provide some level of safeguard, but it fell short of what was required to provide a safe workplace under the act."
The company was fined a total amount of $13,985 for the safety breach.
