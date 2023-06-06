'cutiepie09' impersonates 11-year-old girl on social media, faces court

A Ballarat-region man has faced court after using the app Snapchat to impersonate an 11-year-old girl and send explicit messages to a 14-year-old.
The 20-year-old man, who The Courier will not name as he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty to one charge of using a carriage service to menace at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Operating under the username "cutiepie09", the man contacted and sent a friend request to a 14-year-old girl on the app on December 19, 2020.
He messaged the girl and said he was an 11-year-old girl who had been raped by her father.
Over the course of the next four days, the man sent 260 messages, photos and videos to the 14-year-old, often discussing explicit topics.
In one message, on December 22, 2020, the man said to the 14-year-old that he, in the guise of the 11-year-old, had been "dragged out" of her room and raped by her father.
The 14-year-old girl informed her father of the messages, who reported the matter to the police.
Police made inquiries into the matter, contacting Snapchat and Exploited Children USA regarding the possible identity of the account.
A Google account check revealed a phone number linked to the account for password recovery, which was linked to the Ballarat-region man.
On January 5, 2021, police searched the man's premises, and were met inside by his parents.
They arrested the man and seized an Apple mobile phone, laptop and USB in his possession.
The man was taken to a police station, where he made admissions to the offending.
He appeared in court alongside his parents and self-represented during the proceedings.
The man told the court he and a friend had came up with the idea to create the fake account, with the purpose to lure and catch predators on the internet.
Since the incident, he said he restricts his amount of internet usage and purposefully keeps off of social media.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said she would place the man on a good behaviour bond without conviction, as there had been no subsequent offending and he had no criminal priors.
"This is a serious example of using a carriage service to menace," Magistrate Torres said.
"But the laws are very clear in understanding that young people make decisions without the maturity an older person would have.
"I am encouraged by the fact that it has been three-and-a-half years and there has been no further issues."
The man was placed on a three month good behaviour bond.
