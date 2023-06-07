Moorabool staff have recommended allowing a Ballarat family violence support organisation to pay less than a third of their regular rent to use a council-owned office.
Breaches of family violence orders are the most common kind of criminal incident committed in Moorabool, according to the Crime Statistics Agency.
WRISC (Women's Resource and Information and Support Centre) has had an office within the council hub at Darley since 2017 - and after savage funding cuts in 2019, gained permission to pay rent at a 70 per cent discount.
Moorabool councillors will vote on continuing the cheap rent at a meeting on Wednesday.
"With an ongoing community need for the services that WRISC provides to women and children within the Moorabool area - as well as meeting the adopted criteria - it is recommended that a reduction in rent is granted," a report to council said.
"It's further recommended to maintain the reduction to assist WRISC to be able to deliver their services as they have a limited capacity to generate revenue."
With the latest inflation figures taken into account, the Moorabool office space would normally cost $25,259 a year - but the reduced amount - if adopted - would be $7577.
"Continuing to offer a reduced rent would enable WRISC to continue to focus its resources on providing vital services to women and children," the report author said.
"WRISC has advised that their current funding has only increased slightly and that those funds have been utilised to hire a part-time intake worker for their Children's Creative Therapies services."
The non-profit organisation provides free and confidential services for women and children concerned about family violence across the Central Highlands.
It helps with safety, advocacy, children's counselling, court support and case management.
Their Van Go program - which provides creative therapies for children - is also based at the Moorabool office.
The current office lease has expired and Council staff have recommended that any new deal be reviewed in 12 months time.
Crime Statistics Agency data showed Moorabool saw 505 family violence incidents in 2022 - up more than two per cent on the year before.
The most-affected group were women aged 35-44.
The Shire also saw a steep increase in breaches of family violence orders - with 162 last year, compared to 112 the year before.
WRISC can be contacted for urgent help via wrisc.org.au
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
