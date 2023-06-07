The Courier
Moorabool to vote on rent deal for Ballarat women's non-profit

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
The council-owned hub where WRISC is seeking more low-cost rent after funding was slashed. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Moorabool staff have recommended allowing a Ballarat family violence support organisation to pay less than a third of their regular rent to use a council-owned office.

