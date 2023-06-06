BALLARAT will play host to the Melbourne Cup as part of the 21st annual tour leading into the 'race that stops the nation' in November.
The Cup will be in Ballarat on Tuesday October 17, three weeks prior to this year's event.
This year's tour will span 41 destinations across seven countries including New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Japan
Ballarat Turf Club CEO, Belinda Glass said the club is looking forward to being part of this year's tour.
"We are looking forward to welcoming the iconic trophy to Ballarat when it visits on tour," she said.
"We have a strong racing community and a growing training centre base, and we are very excited to come together and celebrate the Cup's arrival in October."
Victorian Racing Club chairman Neil Wilson said the record-breaking interest in the tour highlights the significance of the Lexus Melbourne Cup to people of Australia and around the world.
"This year we are very pleased to take the iconic trophy far and wide across Australia and to the most overseas locations of any tour, reflecting the international interest in the Lexus Melbourne Cup," he said.
"The tour creates early interest with the race that stops a nation, with one in every two Australian adults participating in an activity to celebrate the Lexus Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November."
