The Courier
Photo exhibitions set for some unusual spaces in BIFB Open Program

By Michelle Smith
June 6 2023 - 6:30pm
The bright yellow signs that point Ballarat International Foto Biennale visitors in to spaces hosting Open Program exhibitions. File photo
Ballarat International Foto Biennale organisers are working their way through registrations from photographers keen to be part of the 2023 Open Program, where exhibitions are installed in a variety of hospitality and retail venues throughout the city.

