Photo exhibitions set for some unusual spaces in BIFB Open Program

Ballarat International Foto Biennale organisers are working their way through registrations from photographers keen to be part of the 2023 Open Program, where exhibitions are installed in a variety of hospitality and retail venues throughout the city.
There will be around 90 venues and spaces taking part in the Open Program during this year's 10th anniversary BIFB, which will run from August 26 to October 22.
As in previous years there was strong interest from photographers keen to exhibit their works in diverse venues including Ellington's Wine Bar, Kilderkin Distillery, Lydiard Street General, Midtown Cellars, studio g.a.s., The North Star Hotel, Accent Framing and more.
Local photographer Alexander Martino, who exhibited his works at Drive Cafe, was the winner of the 2021 Open Program prize.
"It was a goal of mine to exhibit in the festival for the better part of a decade," he said. "When I applied and started preparing for the exhibition I was thrilled and couldn't wait to share with the community some familiar places, perhaps from a fresh perspective. I wanted to honour the quaint and the quiet areas of our town which are often overlooked."
IN OTHER NEWS
He said winning the Open Program prize allowed him to consider taking his photography from a hobby to a career.
BIFB organisers said many photographers who had exhibited in the Open Program had used it to establish their careers, grow their audience and fulfill their creativity. "Participation has become a launchpad for many photographers, who have leveraged it to gain recognition for their exceptional work."
The 2023 Open Program carries a $2000 first prize and a $500 people's choice award, as voted by the public throughout the BIFB.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.