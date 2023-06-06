ONE of the most picturesque spots to pull up for lunch or dally by Lake Wendouree is almost ready to welcome lake-goers back.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall confirmed the finishing stages were under way to upgrading the car park and road at St Patrick's Point.
The project is due to be finished by the month's end - weather permitting - and Ms Wetherall said this was when temporary fencing in the immediate precinct would be removed.
"The works will improve the safety and amenity of the area and include reconstructing the road pavement and the installation of new kerbing, a pedestrian crossing and drainage," Ms Wetherall said.
As part of the works, the entry and exit point to St Patrick's Point on the east are being slightly realigned in what Ms Wetherall said should improve vision for traffic exiting on to Wendouree Parade.
Some trees have been removed due to poor condition and making way for the realignment. City of Ballarat has worked with an independent arborist's report before the trees' removal.
The project also has been undertaken with a Heritage Victoria permit.
Runners and walkers have still been able to access the Steve Moneghetti Track throughout the upgrades.
Although, Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre's annual Lap of the Lake last weekend had to shift its traditional St Patrick's Point start to Windmill Drive due to the works.
St Patrick's College rowing crews have still been able to access their boatshed through the upgrades, which started in March.
The boatshed at this point was built in 1909.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.