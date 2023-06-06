The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

St Patrick's Point upgrades almost complete at Lake Wendouree

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redevelopment work at St Patrick's Point on Tuesday. Picture by Adam Trafford
Redevelopment work at St Patrick's Point on Tuesday. Picture by Adam Trafford

ONE of the most picturesque spots to pull up for lunch or dally by Lake Wendouree is almost ready to welcome lake-goers back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.