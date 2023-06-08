THE City of Ballarat says discussions regarding the future of the Road National Cycling Championships returning to Ballarat in 2024 remain ongoing, with it hopeful of an announcement regarding a new deal in coming months.
For the past 17 years, Ballarat has played host to the national cycling championships, with the Friday night criteriums and Sunday's road races through the streets of Buninyong, an annual highlight of January's events calendar.
The contract to host the event has expired and there has been some fears that there are other cities around the country - potentially Wollongong, which recently hosted the world championships - which could be among those to have some interest in taking the week-long event away from Victoria.
Negotiations remain ongoing between the City of Ballarat, the state government and AusCycling regarding the 2024 event.
City of Ballarat Director of Community Wellbeing, Matthew Wilson discussions were ongoing.
"The City of Ballarat remains in ongoing discussions with AusCyling regarding being the host city for the 2024 Road National Championships," he said.
"Having hosted the event for the last 17 years, we have a valued and collaborative relationship with AusCycling and are hopeful of being able to make an announcement in the coming months."
Mayor Des Hudson, in a wide ranging interview regarding the Commonwealth Games and on-going sport in the city on Wednesday, also said he hoped the event would continue to be run in Ballarat.
"We're progressing towards an announcement on the RoadNats and the hope is we'll be able to secure them for another 12 months," he said. "When we get to a much stronger position, I'm sure we'll be able to talk about that further."
Major sponsor Federation University said back in January at the conclusion of this year's racing, it was keen to continue its association with the event going forward
Vice Chancellor Duncan Bentley said Ballarat showed at the weekend what a perfect host it was for such events.
"It's a question of whether the state government, the City of Ballarat and AusCycling can come to an agreement around whether this is the venue for the next three years," Vice Chancellor Bentley said.
"I see it as a major plank of Ballarat. International recognition, national recognition and making us a centre for regional Victoria as a destination - we need as much destination-focus as possible as tourists come back from COVID."
The Courier's attempts to get comment from AusCyling have been, so far, unsuccessful.
