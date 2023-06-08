The Courier
Ballarat hopes for a return of AusCycling Road Nationals in 2024

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 8 2023 - 10:30am
The City of Ballarat remains hopeful the Road Nationals will return in 2024.
THE City of Ballarat says discussions regarding the future of the Road National Cycling Championships returning to Ballarat in 2024 remain ongoing, with it hopeful of an announcement regarding a new deal in coming months.

