Ballarat police have released CCTV of five male offenders they wish to speak to about a break-in at a Wendouree school.
The footage was recorded at Ballarat Grammar between 2am and 3.30am on Thursday 13 April.
Officers said a group of males decided to take a short cut through school grounds and damaged several fence panels as they went.
The footage shows five youths approaching a large metal gate and scaling it.
At least two of the youths are passed cans of drink as they scale the structure.
The group appears to be fans of 'Everlast' brand clothing.
One is wearing an orange hoodie and Everlast hooded puffer jacket, while another appears to be wearing a black Everlast hoodie and pale coloured long pants.
Others are dressed head to toe in black with a baseball cap and another Everlast puffer jacket, while another is in a red t-shirt.
A fifth person appears to be head-to-toe in black.
Anyone who may have information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
