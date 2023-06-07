The Courier
Police investigate property damage at Ballarat Grammar

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:09am
Ballarat police have released CCTV of five people they wish to question. Picture Victoria Police.
Ballarat police have released CCTV of five male offenders they wish to speak to about a break-in at a Wendouree school.

