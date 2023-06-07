How to winter-proof your home's plumbing system

Preparing your home for winter naturally requires a little more thought than just adding a few extra blankets to your bedding. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



As we transition into the winter months here in Australia, temperatures have gotten bitingly cold at a rapid rate.



No matter how chilly you may feel now, however, it's important to keep in mind that the worst of our winter weather is still yet to come.



So you'll want to make sure that your home is prepared for mid-winter lows as soon as possible.



Preparing your home for winter naturally requires a little more thought than just adding a few extra blankets to your bedding.



There are an array of home maintenance tasks that also need to be carried out before the end of autumn, including installing weather covers in your garden and sealing up your windows and doorways.



One of the most crucial elements of winterising your home is showing your plumbing a little TLC.



But what does this look like exactly?

Here are just a few ways you can winter-proof your home's plumbing system before the blustery weather starts to kick in.

Organise an expert plumbing inspection

It may seem overly simplistic for this winter-proofing process to begin with typing 'plumbers near me' into your phone, but organising a preliminary plumbing inspection is crucial.



You need to know if there are any pre-existing concerns affecting your home's pipes, drains, and other components of your plumbing system before you make any big changes.



The last thing you need is for your pipes to burst or to find evidence of a leak after you've already installed your pipe wraps or other insulation.

Your trusted plumber should be able to quickly and efficiently identify any potential leaks, signs of corrosion, or other warning signs that may result in your plumbing system causing some unfortunate grief over the winter season.



Even if the prognosis is bad, it is infinitely better to receive a prognosis before the winter weather kicks into full swing rather than deal with unforeseen problems in the cold and damp.

Unblock any clogged drains and pipes

If you have identified any clogged drains or pipes during your preliminary plumbing inspection, the next thing you'll want to do is make sure that these pipes are unclogged as promptly as possible.



For shower drains or bathtubs, this process can be as easy as using a domestic wire drain snake or a drain auger. These can typically be purchased at your local home hardware store.

As for unblocking kitchen sinks, most homeowners generally take a more tailored approach here.



If the blockage in your kitchen pipes is largely superficial and caused by organic matter like food scraps or oil build-ups, then you could even use household cleaning solutions to help cut through these materials.



Acidic chemical cleaners can break down food and oil residue with ease, allowing you to enjoy cleared kitchen drains in as little as a day.



You may even experience success with a simple home-made cleaning mixture - hot water, cleaning vinegar and a bit of lemon can work wonders for simple blockages.

If you do try these drain clearing techniques and find minimal results, however, then we recommend consulting with your professional plumber once again.



Whilst unblocking drains can be a DIY job to an extent, it's important to know when to pull the plug, so to speak.



If you feel like a blockage is too heavy-duty for your household cleaners, then chances are your plumbers will be able to address the issue with minimal risks of unnecessary damage or corrosion to your pipes.

Winterise pipes and garden hoses

If you live in an area that's prone to experiencing frosty mornings or even frost build-up during mid-winter weather, then you will definitely want to pack up and dry off any garden hoses before the temperature drops to sub-zero conditions.



You don't want to deal with any frozen garden hoses during the height of the chilly season.

And the same goes for your home's piping and wider plumbing system.



Any exposed pipes are at risk of experiencing frost build-up, which can in turn increase the likelihood of experiencing a burst or cracked pipe during the season.



Hot water pipes are in particular danger, as these pipes are subjected to heat and frost simultaneously.

This is what makes pipe wraps and other forms of pipe insulation so crucial for ensuring the health of your home's plumbing system from the beginning till the end of the winter season.



Simply select an insulation material (i.e. heat tape, bubble film, foam, and any other options available to you) and apply them to your home's pipes well before the winter weather arrives.

Clear out your roof guttering

Trees always fall down during storm season.



And when trees fall or are even blown around in strong winds, then they're likely to lose leaves, twigs, or even whole branches.



It's this activity that typically results in the culmination of plenty of plant matter in your roof gutters and all throughout your storm water drains.

But clogged roof gutters aren't just an aesthetic problem.



A build-up of moisture-rich plant matter on your home's roof can rapidly result in water damage, which if left unchecked, could even cause holes in your roof and ceiling.



And once this process starts, it can be pretty costly to address the further it goes on.

That's what makes clearing out your roof gutters such a quintessential pre-winter task for all responsible homeowners.



By grabbing a ladder and removing all plant matter from your guttering and storm drains, you can reduce the likelihood of having to pay for whole sections of your roof or ceiling to be fully replaced.

Keep an eye out for signs of moisture or mould

Last but certainly not least, although clearing out your roof gutters and downpipes can help reduce the risks of experiencing water damage to your roof and ceiling all throughout the winter season, it's still possible for moisture to build up from other sources and in other ways.



For example, you could have undetected cracks in the roof tiles nearing the centre of your roof, which can result in rainwater seeping into your roof cavity and eventually appearing as water damage on your ceiling.

Similarly, the bathroom, laundry, and kitchen spaces in your home become more prone to experiencing moisture build-ups during colder weather.



This is because any heat produced by showering, cooking, or using your dryer, can result in the build-up of condensation.



Sadly, these activities aren't really avoidable, so the only thing that can be done is for homeowners to keep an eye out for any signs of excessive moisture or mould growth throughout their homes.

If you have detected signs of moisture in your home during the winter months, consider putting processes in place to limit this moisture build-up (i.e. using the fan when having a winter shower, or only running the dryer during the day).



Homeowners may also opt to invest in a dehumidifier for these spaces.



With all these measures in place, you should find that keeping your home's plumbing system performing will be a veritable breeze this winter season.



Just remember that all members of your household must participate in prioritising not only the health and performance of your plumbing system, but also of your wider home.

