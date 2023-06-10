Kate Treacy's pink hair, nails, clothes and the vivid pink ribbon shaved into the back of her hair are prompting conversations wherever she goes.
And for the month of June she wouldn't have it any other way.
Ms Treacy, who has incurable stage four metastatic breast cancer that spread to her liver, is going all out to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation's Zero Deaths by 2030 campaign.
Last June she dyed her hair pink for the cause but this year the style is more extreme, a result of the treatment she is on to try to control the cancer cells in her body.
"I've got a few more side effects than I did a year ago," the mother of two said.
"My hair won't grow and it's very thin now, hence why I've shaved most of it and have one side long. It's falling out."
Ms Treacy also suffers bone ache, similar to arthritis, in her finger joints, knees, hips and neck from the hormonal medication she is taking, her eyesight is deteriorating and she is experiencing increasing fatigue.
"I've been on medication for one and a half years now and the way the meds work, they are cell inhibitors, they build up in the body," she said.
"They are not like chemo that attacks straight away, but cells build up getting bigger and bigger so the side effects increase and you get a lore more tired."
She takes the medication for three weeks, then has a week off for her body to rest and recover.
In addition to the cell inhibitor to attack the cancer cells, Ms Treacy also takes a hormone preventer which stops her body releasing estrogen and progesterone because her cancer is a hormone positive type.
Then there is the ongoing anxiety of waiting for test results to see whether the cancer is spreading.
"I've just had a scan so my anxiety is through the roof," Ms Treacy said. "It's been dormant for over a year, the medication has been working ...but we will deal with whatever we need to deal with."
Ms Treacy said the NBCF Zero Deaths by 2030 campaign was close to her heart.
"It's raising money for research so we don't die from breast cancer any more, for better treatments with less side effects, and early detection."
Her goal is to raise $5000 this June, 30 per cent more than last year, to put towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation's research and support, in the hope that one day fewer women will have to go through what she has been through.
Ms Treacy was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 40 on June 8, 2021.
IN OTHER NEWS
Every day, about 57 Australians hear the words "you have breast cancer".
That equates to more than 20,000 new cases in Australia every year.
To help reach her fundraising goal, Ms Treacy is organising a fundraising night at Squires Loft Ballarat on June 23. The night will feature raffles, auctions, competitions and one of the restaurant staff will shave her head on the night to support the cause.
Her employer Australian Unity is also chipping in, and Ms Treacy's pink look during June is prompting many conversations about breast cancer, screening and research.
Anyone wanting to contribute can visit fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/katetreacy
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.