Kate Treacy is all pink this June to help beat breast cancer

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 11 2023 - 5:30am
Kate Treacy, who is battling stage four metastatic breast cancer, is supporting National Breast Cancer Foundation's Zero Deaths by 2030 campaign with her pink hair, nails, clothes and fundraising during June. Picture by Kate Healy
Kate Treacy's pink hair, nails, clothes and the vivid pink ribbon shaved into the back of her hair are prompting conversations wherever she goes.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

