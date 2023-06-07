Ballarat business owners are struggling more now than since the start of the pandemic with a "perfect storm" of factors pushing many to breaking point.
And now they will be left without a vital mental health support service after funding for the program was axed in last month's state budget.
The gap in support for businesses also comes at a high-pressure time for retailers after news of a "retail recession" where the sector recorded its second quarter in a row of declining spending in inflation-controlled terms.
Deloitte Economics revealed real retail turnover has recorded a 0.6 per cent fall in the March 2023 quarter, hot on the heels of a 0.3 per cent fall in the December quarter.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett learned late last week that funding for a mental health clinician based in the Commerce Ballarat office had been withdrawn.
Ms Gillett said there had been a significant increase this year in business owners reaching out for one-on-one support from the clinician.
"Small business owners are incredibly tough - they have battled to hell and back over the last few years. The one-on-one requests were not there in early days so much but what we are seeing now is small business owners who have fought their way through the pandemic, fought their way through 2022 when they didn't have any staff and had to work ridiculous hours to keep business open, and now in 2023 when costs are going through the roof and the spend from the community is down ... they are emotionally and physically exhausted.
"It's a perfect storm and it's not the time to withdraw funding for this service."
You are dealing with people's emotional and physical exhaustion- Jodie Gillett
While Commerce Ballarat has had funding for a full-time clinician, the clinician has only worked a part-time 0.6 role but Ms Gillett said they had "made it work".
"Since day one they've done lots of work, running workshops or just going out into businesses, going to team meetings to talk to them about ways to keep themselves mentally healthy," she said.
"But what we have seen this year, on top of all that stuff she has been doing, is a really high increase in one-on-one requests."
Ms Gillett said they understood the state debt and why cuts were needed, "but this is something they can't afford to cut".
"You are dealing with people's emotional and physical exhaustion," she said.
"Toward the end of 2021 there was this great hope for 2022, then we had massive staff shortages and businesses couldn't open as many hours as needed or wanted because they didn't have staff, owners were working 70 or 80 hours (a week) to cover shifts and toward the end of 2022 there was great hope for 2023 but what we've seen is constant increases in the mortgage rate and lower spends."
Geelong Chamber of Commerce and Be.Bendigo have also lost the funding they had for mental health clinicians to support their local business owners.
A survey of small business owners across the three regional centres found just over one in five reported having been diagnosed with a mental ill-health condition in recent months, rising to more than one in three in manufacturing, retail trade, accommodation and food services and construction businesses.
It also found 37 per cent of small business owners felt more comfortable talking about mental illness since COVID-19, and almost half preferred face to face support.
Ms Gillett said the impact of COVID was far from over and the mental health clinician role was about helping build capability in people as well as providing support.
A 1300 number will continue to be offered for small business owners to reach out for support, but Ms Gillett said it would be not be as effective.
"People want to speak to someone face-to-face, especially in the regions. They want to talk to someone who understands regional Victorian people ... and calling a 1300 number where they don't understand regional Victoria, don't understand the community they are talking to isn't the same as talking to our clinician who is highly experienced, has had her own business, and understands small business and Ballarat."
The budget also saw funds for the Growing Regional Opportunities for Work (GROW) program cut.
"This project would have been a valuable tool over the next 12 months to help keep dollars from Commonwealth Games tenders in regional and rural Victoria," she said.
"Whilst the state government clearly needs to manage a growing level of debt, our regional business chambers believe these programs are business critical for what is a modest government spend," the three business chiefs said in a statement.
