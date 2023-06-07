A camera set up on Creswick Road to detect distracted drivers has found something potentially more sinister.
The camera detected 83 people not wearing seatbelts over three days in early April, including 77 drivers.
The trailer-mounted overhead camera also picked up 48 drivers illegally using their mobile phones at the wheel.
All up, 131 offences were detected.
Victorian Police Minister Anthony Carbines said for the time being, offenders would be issued with warning letters, but enforcement would kick in on July 1.
"Once in force, drivers will face penalties of four demerit points and a $577 fine if caught using a mobile phone while driving," he said.
"They'll also get a $385 fine for not wearing a seatbelt correctly." If the fines had kicked in straight away, the camera's three-day visit to Ballarat would have netted $59,651.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Sergeant Liam Gardner said many Ballarat drivers were still failing to belt-up.
"It's certainly been a factor in the rise this year of serious injury collisions in our division - that is, Ballarat, Moorabool, Pyrenees, Golden Plains and Hepburn," he said.
"We have not seen the number of fatal collisions that some areas have had, but collisions involving serious injury are up locally, compared to last year.
"We've got a wet few days ahead, so please turn on your lights, even if it is in the middle of the day.
"Check your tyres, slow down and take care."
It comes after the death of four young people in a horrific crash near Hamilton on the Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road on Saturday, May 27.
Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir reportedly said at the time that police believed a number of the passengers weren't wearing seatbelts.
The Ballarat camera was one of three being towed to 200 different localities across the state.
The $33.7 million program is part of a 2021-2030 state road strategy.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
