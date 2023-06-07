The Courier
Ballarat camera catches 77 drivers not wearing seatbelts

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
This portable overhead camera in Creswick Road pinged 77 drivers without seatbelts over three days. Picture Lachlan Bence.
A camera set up on Creswick Road to detect distracted drivers has found something potentially more sinister.

