A lack of resources for climate action was a repeated concern at a special budget council meeting.
City of Ballarat councillors heard further verbal feedback over the 2023-24 draft budget at a special council meeting held on Wednesday night.
They also accepted 23 written submissions.
Key concerns from residents included the funds to the Bridge Mall being a "waste of money", the Climate Action Program fell short with funds and feedback was also divided for the Prince of Wales hockey playing resurface project, which has been allocated $1.3 million.
There were also several submissions over road maintenance, finding the budgets allocated funds were inadequate. The draft budget has allocated an increased expenditure from the 2022-23 budget, from just under $7.5 million to $8.9 million in the 2023-24 budget.
Some community members attended the special meeting to speak to their written submission - these were all around the council's response to climate action.
The draft budget has allocated $210,000 to the Climate Action Plan.
Community member Sue Broadway said the funding was "inadequate in the current circumstances."
She said for Ballarat to be able to reach sustainability outcomes, the council and community needed to have the proper resources for meaningful action.
Councillor Daniel Moloney asked the council to take more action on providing resources and education to residents.
Councillor Belinda Coates said the bulk of submissions being over sustainability and climate change was telling.
"It's been that way for the last few years," she said.
Cr Coates said she felt the "urgency and severity" of climate action.
Another resident from BREAZE, a Ballarat sustainable energy group, said they believed the budget should have at least 5 per cent of the councils overall budget to be allocated to climate action.
The draft budget includes a 3.5 per cent rate rise which mayor Des Hudson said was a "difficult but necessary decision".
The 3.5 per cent increase is the maximum a council can increase the rate, according to the Fair Go Rates System.
This was also flagged by resident feedback, one resident stating it would be an "additional strain on many ratepayers".
In his mayoral message in the budget, Cr Hudson said the increase was necessary for council to "adequately service the needs of our community".
Other increases include the general waste charge, which will increase by 3.5 per cent.
Both the rate increase and waste charge increase as well below the December 2022 Consumer Price Index increase of 7.8 per cent.
Some highlighted ongoing works the council has invested in include the restoration of Her Majesty's Theatre ($9.84m), the Ballarat Library redevelopment ($3.2m), the Sebastopol Community Hub ($2.4) and the Airport Runway ($2.59m).
This budget includes $129.4 million in capital projects.
The 2023-24 draft budget also has no new borrowing loans.
Cr Tracey Hargreaves and Cr Samantha McIntosh thanked the community for their submissions.
Cr McIntosh said it was an opportunity to "sit and listen directly".
The next stage of the 2023-24 draft budget is for the feedback to be reviewed before the budget is brought back to the councillors to be adopted.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
