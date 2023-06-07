The Courier
City of Ballarat councillors received community feedback on 2023-24 budget

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated June 7 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:00pm
Ballarat town hall. Picture file.
Ballarat town hall. Picture file.

A lack of resources for climate action was a repeated concern at a special budget council meeting.

