Police across Ballarat and Moorabool will have all hands on deck as drivers hit the road for what will be - for almost everyone - their first King's Birthday Long Weekend.
Operation Regal runs from 12.01am on Friday until 11.59pm on Monday.
Acting Sergeant Matt Goonan pleaded with drivers to use common sense.
"If your car gets impounded, you won't be going anywhere - and that holiday will be over," he said.
"If you're driving, expect to be tested for alcohol and/or drugs as well."
The four-day blitz comes after the number of people killed on Victorian roads has spiked dramatically.
As of Wednesday the tally sat at 140, which is 37 more than at the same time last year.
"You need to take a bit of care and ownership with what you are doing," Acting Sergeant Goonan said.
"Slow down a bit. Lives are literally in your hands."
He asked that before people left home, they check the roadworthiness of their vehicles, if lights are working and the state of the tyres - especially in the wet.
Acting Sergeant Goonan also begged drivers to be wary of fatigue.
"If you are heading off - say somewhere like Mildura - there are plenty of good bakeries along the way.
"Remember to stop and take regular breaks."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Operation Regal in 2022 saw 5000 traffic infringements detected across the state - and about half were for speeding.
Last year's blitz also nabbed 195 drink-drivers, 177 drug-drivers and 191 people illegally using their mobile phones at the wheel.
Meanwhile, Moorabool Highway Patrol has already been hard at work this week.
About 1pm on Tuesday police attended a two-car collision in the Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour.
Officers said a 35-year-old woman from Wyndham Vale was later breath-tested and blew .23 - almost five times the legal limit.
Her licence was immediately suspended and she will appear in Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court at a later date.
The Moorabool Highway Patrol unit also covers Hepburn and Golden Plains, while Ballarat's also covers the Pyrenees Shire.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Police across Ballarat and Moorabool will have all hands on deck as drivers hit the road for what will be - for almost everyone - their first King's Birthday Long Weekend.
Operation Regal runs from 12.01am on Friday until 11.59pm on Monday.
Acting Sergeant Matt Goonan pleaded with drivers to use common sense.
"If your car gets impounded, you won't be going anywhere - and that holiday will be over," he said.
"If you're driving, expect to be tested for alcohol and/or drugs as well."
The four-day blitz comes after the number of people killed on Victorian roads has spiked dramatically.
As of Wednesday the tally sat at 140, which is 37 more than at the same time last year.
"You need to take a bit of care and ownership with what you are doing," Acting Sergeant Goonan said.
"Slow down a bit. Lives are literally in your hands."
He asked that before people left home, they check the roadworthiness of their vehicles, if lights are working and the state of the tyres - especially in the wet.
Acting Sergeant Goonan also begged drivers to be wary of fatigue.
"If you are heading off - say somewhere like Mildura - there are plenty of good bakeries along the way.
"Remember to stop and take regular breaks."
Operation Regal in 2022 saw 5000 traffic infringements detected across the state - and about half were for speeding.
Last year's blitz also nabbed 195 drink-drivers, 177 drug-drivers and 191 people illegally using their mobile phones at the wheel.
Meanwhile, Moorabool Highway Patrol has already been hard at work this week.
About 1pm on Tuesday police attended a two-car collision in the Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour.
Officers said a 35-year-old woman from Wyndham Vale was later breath-tested and blew .23 - almost five times the legal limit.
Her licence was immediately suspended and she will appear in Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court at a later date.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.