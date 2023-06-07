The Courier
Creswick Woollen Mills has donated 200 blankets to the 2023 Winter Appeal

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 7 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 6:30pm
Creswick Woollen Mills' Boaz Herszfeld and The Ballarat Foundation's Andrew Eales holding blankets that will be donated to the 2023 Winter Appeal. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Creswick Woollen Mills' Boaz Herszfeld and The Ballarat Foundation's Andrew Eales holding blankets that will be donated to the 2023 Winter Appeal. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat residents are facing one of the toughest winters in memory, as rising prices heap pressure on the community.

Local News

