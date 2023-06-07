Ballarat residents are facing one of the toughest winters in memory, as rising prices heap pressure on the community.
What started as a difficult winter, owing to increased costs of housing, food and energy, has worsened after the Reserve Bank Australia raised the cash rate to an 11-year high.
To help, The Ballarat Foundation's Winter Appeal will be providing 250 blankets to people in need, donated by the Creswick Woollen Mills.
The organisation has also provided an extra 200 blankets, which will be supported by contributions from the public - for every $50 donation an extra blanket will be gifted to a person in need.
Uniting Vic-Tas emergency relief centre's Cindy Lee said the blankets would provide vital relief for rough sleepers and those who can't afford to heat their homes.
"It's a massively important thing, because they think to themselves 'I can sit on the sofa at night with the blanket around me and I don't have to have the heating on'," she said.
Ms Lee said there has been a significant 20 to 25 per cent increase in the number of people seeking help compared to the same time last year.
With so many people struggling to get by, Ms Lee said it was important for those in need to take advantage of The Winter Appeal, and not be afraid to reach out for help if they were struggling.
"To have that extra boost at this time of the year is just incredible, to be able to have a reasonable range of products that people can come in and select, and have the dignity of selecting their own things, that makes a real difference," she said.
Creswick Woollen Mills executive director Boaz Herszfeld said the 100 per cent recycled fibre blankets were the company's way of helping the appeal.
"We've probably given away over a million dollars worth of blankets in recent years, so as a company that's how we give back to the community," he said.
The Ballarat Foundation, which became steward of the Ballarat Winter and Christmas Appeals in 2022, hopes to provide $50,000 worth of food, blankets and financial support to the Salvation Army, Uniting Vic-Tas, Anglicare and St VIncent de Paul this winter.
The Ballarat Foundation's Andrew Eales said 2023 had provided a "storm of complications" that was hurting vulnerable people.
"People are having to make choices about whether they heat their house, when they buy medicine, when they buy food, and The Winter Appeal really responds to that immediate need," he said.
Mr Eales said the best way to support the appeal was in cash donations via The Ballarat Foundation's website.
