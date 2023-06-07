Kamahl to perform at Ballarat Trades Hall with folk musician Archer

Australian entertainment royalty is coming to the city for an intimate performance at Ballarat Trades Hall.
Singer Kamahl will perform chart topping hits including Sounds of Goodbye, 100 Children and The Elephant Song, alongside folk musician, poet and author Archer.
The 88-year-old is well-known to many Australians for his regular appearances on Hey Hey It's Saturday, as well as touring venues around the country.
But, as well as packing out bars and pubs across Australia, the performer has also played for illustrious audiences including prime ministers, the royal family and US presidents, and was also named as one of the 'Top 100 Entertainers of the Century' by the Variety Club.
Despite Kamahl's long time in the spotlight, the origins of Sunday's performance might be the most unique of his career.
The show came about because accompanying musician Archer has a Black Angus bull with cerebral palsy called Seamus, which he keeps on a property in Smeaton.
Kamahl was enamored by the animal's story, and he is now travelling from his home in Sydney to prepare a vegetarian lunch for Seamus.
"I thought, I've heard some bull stories in my life before, but this takes the cake," he said.
"Seamus is black like me, we have a few things in common, I have two legs and he has four, I don't have a tail, but I have a lot of tales."
Kamahl, who has been performing for more than six decades, said when he first played in Ballarat in the 1970s the tickets sold out in record time.
"They were full houses every time [in Ballarat], for years," he said.
But despite his success, the singer remains modest of his abilities.
"I'll be making noises," Kamahl said while describing his singing style. "Some people like it, and some don't."
Kamahl Live and Intimate with Archer starts at 3pm on Sunday, June 11 at Ballarat Trades Hall.
