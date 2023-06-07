'There is a lot hanging over your head': Car thief fronts court

A Ballarat man linked to a series of car thefts across western Victoria using a unique digital tool will learn his fate in court.
Nathan Weightman, 26, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to charges of handling stolen goods, car theft, and driving whilst disqualified.
The court heard at about 6.30pm on May 15, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a car yard on the Midland Highway.
Two offenders entered the yard, attempting to steal several cars and registration plates by smashing windows.
The offenders were successful in stealing a Chevrolet at the yard, after which they cut through the yard's gate with an angle grinder and drove from the premises.
CCTV found by police captured the incident, with the two offenders being dropped off in a green Holden, which was stolen from a Ballarat address between May 14 and 15.
Police believe a universal key generator was used in the Chevrolet theft.
The following day, on May 16, two 2017 Holden VF Commodore SSV RedLine wagons were stolen from a car yard in Colac West using similar methods.
CCTV captured Weightman and the two stolen Commodores travelling in convoy with the Chevrolet stolen in the earlier incident.
At about 1.30pm on May 18, Weightman attended the Ballarat Bunnings car park in the stolen Chevrolet, where the police believe the vehicle was being kept to hide its location.
He returned to the the car about 6pm, and then entered Bunnings where he attempted to steal items, including a pair of work boots, from the store.
When Weightman arrived at the register, he was questioned by a Bunnings loss prevention officer, who attempted to restrain him.
Weightman broke free and made a run from the store through the gardening section, during which he dropped a universal key generator tool.
He was later arrested on Market Street, and gave a 'no comment' interview.
The court heard the offending occurred soon after Weightman was placed on a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order at the Ballarat Drug Court.
His lawyer told the court of how Weightman had relapsed into drug use soon after his release from a previous prison sentence, but realised the negative effect drug use had had on his behaviour.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said she would defer sentencing for two weeks to allow time for the court to see if Weightman could stop his drug use while on bail.
Following this, the court would decide whether or not Weightman could continue on the Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order.
"He goes from zero to 100 very quickly ... straight to quite sophisticated, high-value offending. That is very problematic," Magistrate Torres said.
"There is a lot hanging over your head, Nathan.
"You have got to manage your drug use in a way that does not mean offending in this extremely serious way."
