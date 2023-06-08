A report into the potential health impacts of a new mine tailings dam at Mount Clear has found the project can proceed without posing an unacceptable risk to the health of the local community.
A Human Health Risk Assessment (HHRA) commissioned by Ballarat Gold Mine operator Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd was submitted to the City of Ballarat this week to support a planning permit application for proposed tailings storage facility 'TSF4'.
The council requested the assessment after the August 2022 planning application prompted community outcry over potential adverse health effects from air and water pollution.
Objections highlighted the proposal's proximity to an aged care facility, primary school, childcare centres, and homes, as well as potential leakage on groundwater and eventually the Yarrowee River.
RELATED COVERAGE:
The HHRA acknowledged the concerns, and that children and people aged 65 and over were more sensitive to the effects of environmental pollution.
Taking into account both short and long-term effects of pollutants such as respirable crystalline silica and arsenic, it found the risks associated with TSF4 were "below acceptable risk levels" and that mitigation measures would further minimise any off-site impacts and associated health risks.
The mining business remains under voluntary administration after defaulting on a loan repayment in early March.
A spokesperson previously told The Courier TSF4 was "crucial" to the mine's future and to securing the more than 200 jobs it supports.
A public information session is scheduled for 4.30-6.30pm Monday, June 19 at the Mercure Ballarat.
Attendees must RSVP via the council by close of business on Thursday, June 15.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.