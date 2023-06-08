The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Report finds new tailings dam in Ballarat does not pose an unacceptable risk to health

KG
By Kirra Grimes
June 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the Ballarat Gold Mine tailings dam, taken in 2016.
An aerial view of the Ballarat Gold Mine tailings dam, taken in 2016.

A report into the potential health impacts of a new mine tailings dam at Mount Clear has found the project can proceed without posing an unacceptable risk to the health of the local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.