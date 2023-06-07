Aurum Poultry Co.: Carving a new path for Australian specialty birds

Aurum Poultry Co.'s unique blend of Asian and Australian influences has come from decades of tests, trials, and learning. Picture supplied

Change is an important and inevitable part of any industry's progress. Priorities are always shifting, and as more options become available, the standards for quality and variety are always increasing. Specialty farming is no different, with different companies offering exciting new flavours and tastes to discerning Australian customers, which is how Aurum Poultry Co.'s fresh Australian poultry products came to be.

Aurum Poultry Co. has spent the last two decades offering Australian chefs, restaurants, and home cooks a chance to see what true quality in poultry looks like. Its longer rearing practices and more nuanced approach to Australian poultry care, result in an exquisite depth of flavour that simply cannot be rivalled by conventional poultry production.

However, whilst these practices are unique in Australian poultry farming, they didn't appear out of nowhere. Inspired by traditional poultry-rearing techniques and honed over nearly 25 years with local farmers across Australia, Aurum Poultry Co.'s unique blend of Asian and Australian influences has come from decades of tests, trials, and learning.

Traditional poultry styles, new twists

Whilst Aurum Poultry Co. has certainly carved a unique path with the unique "gai" flavours of its Fook Wong chicken, and the deep cherry-red shade of its Moorabool Valley corn-fed duck breast, it's important for these features to be contextualised in ways that can spark creativity in those looking to incorporate them into their own meals. For this, Aurum Poultry Co. has brought together three of Australia's leading chefs as ambassadors, each with their own signature Aurum Poultry Co. dish to share with Australian cooking enthusiasts:

Jerry Mai - Known for her work with Pho Nom and for bringing authentic Vietnamese cuisine to Melbourne restaurants and kitchens.

Jacques Reymond - An acclaimed French chef with multiple Michelin Stars and Hats to his name, most recently known for his work with L'Hotel Gitan, Bistro Gitan and Frederic, among others.

David Dellai - Co-Owner of the Carolina Group collective of restaurants, Dellai is also the Executive Chef at Il Bacaro.

Now that you're familiar with Aurum Poultry Co.'s Chef Ambassadors, here are three signature dishes brought to the table by this stellar team of culinary talents.

Roast cockerel & tarragon sauce

Chef Jacques Reymond spent much of his youth in France. From his time spent growing up there, he became familiar with the world-famous Poulet de Bresse chicken, a uniquely flavourful bird originating from the former French province after which it is named. For Reymond, Aurum Poultry Co.'s Fook Wong Cockerel brought back strong memories of the Poulet de Bresse, which would go on to inspire his dish.

The Roast Cockerel & Tarragon Sauce heroes Aurum Poultry Co.'s signature Fook Wong Cockerel, roasted to perfection with a delicious tarragon sauce that brings out the chicken's natural flavour and pairs beautifully with a licorice spice that truly needs to be experienced first-hand.

Duck & liver mortadella

Chef David Dellai uses Aurum Poultry Co.'s fresh Australian poultry products in his restaurants in a variety of ways. He's a huge fan of Aurum's Moorabool Valley Corn-Fed Duck, making it the perfect choice for his recipe.

Duck & Liver Mortadella is one of the myriad recipes in which Dellai's love for the flavours of the Moorabool Valley Corn-Fed Duck shines through. More than just the meat, Dellai uses multiple parts of the birds, including the bones, which are ideal for sauces, stocks, and more. The gamey flavour of the duck is perfect for the sausage-making process, leading to a delectable mortadella that cannot be beaten.

Steamed ginger chicken

Jerry Mai is a big name in the world of Australian Vietnamese cooking and for good reason. Mai's authentic approach to bringing Vietnamese flavours to Melbourne restaurants, as well as her "paddock-to-plate" ethos has made her a culinary leader in her field, and Aurum Poultry Co. is honoured to have her as an ambassador.



For Mai's signature dish, the delectable "gai" flavour and tenderness of Aurum Poultry Co.'s Fook Wong Cockerel are put on full display with a delicious Steamed Ginger Chicken recipe that is as peppery sweet as it is warming.

Each of these different dishes is perfectly suited to the flavours brought by Aurum Poultry Co. products, and will hopefully provide inspiration for more chefs, restaurants, and foodies alike to bring out these flavours in their own ways.

