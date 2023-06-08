Ballarat man who robbed mother with knife given sentence

UPDATE, Thursday:
A Ballarat man who robbed his own mother at knife-point has been handed a sentence in the County Court.
Benjamin Williams, 31, attended the court on Thursday to receive a sentence on one charge of armed robbery, after pleading guilty to the offence the day before.
He received a sentence of 70 days imprisonment, recognised as being already served through pre-sentence detention, and was placed on a 12 month community corrections order.
The charges came after an incident on the morning of September 2, 2022, where Williams woke his mother at 3am and took her phone off of her whilst armed with a knife.
Williams later told police that he had stolen the phone off of his mother as he believed she had been spreading rumours about him on social media.
Judge Fran Dalziel read a brief summary of the incident, and then told the court of Williams' personal circumstances, which included a "difficult" upbringing.
The court heard Williams was frequently subject to abuse, and ostracised at school.
He drank alcohol for the first time at 12 years old, and was drinking daily by the age of 19.
Williams had no criminal history or treatment for mental illness prior to the offending, however had since been diagnosed with complex PTSD, major depressive disorder and a generalised anxiety disorder.
Judge Dalziel recognised the role Williams' childhood trauma had in reducing some of his moral culpability in the offending.
Had he pleaded not guilty, and was subsequently found guilty, Williams would have received a six month prison sentence in addition to a 12 month community corrections order.
EARLIER, Wednesday:
A Ballarat man has faced court after stealing his mother's phone from her in a late night knife-point robbery.
Benjamin Williams, 31, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Wednesday, to plead guilty to one charge of armed robbery after the September 2022 incident.
The court heard at about 3am on the morning of September 2, 2022, Williams entered the bedroom of his mother and turned on the light, waking her up.
Williams had been staying in a bungalow attached to the premises his mother was staying in.
He asked his mother for some cigarettes, which he gave to him, and left the room before returning with a knife in hand.
He then demanded his mother to hand over her Oppo phone, under the belief she had been spreading rumours about him on social media.
A struggle for the phone ensued, which saw Williams pin the 52-year-old down and take the phone from her hands.
He left the premises and was arrested at about 6am that morning, walking the streets of Ballarat, after police were called.
He told police he had thrown the phone and knife into a pond.
The court heard Williams had experienced severe disadvantage from early in life.
His lawyer told the court Williams had his first drink at the age of 12, and by 19 was drinking alcohol daily - a substance abuse issue which has carried through his adult life.
Williams had spent 70 days in custody as a result of the offending, and was granted bail on appeal at the Supreme Court.
His lawyer sought to have Williams placed on a good behaviour bond, or community corrections order with a therapeutic focus.
However, Judge Fran Dalziel said she would not entertain too light of a sentence for the armed robbery - an offences which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment.
Williams will reappear in court on Thursday for sentencing.
