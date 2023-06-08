The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Williams pleads guilty to armed robbery of his mother

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 9 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat man who robbed mother with knife given sentence
Ballarat man who robbed mother with knife given sentence

UPDATE, Thursday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.