Williams pleads guilty to armed robbery of his mother

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:59am, first published 9:00am
A Ballarat man has faced court after stealing his mother's phone from her in a late night knife-point robbery.

